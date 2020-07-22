Mike Ovenell went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on July 18, 2020. Mike was born on May 12, 1956, and grew up in Bellevue, Washington. He attended Sammamish High School, the University of Washington, and graduated with a teaching degree from Washington State University in 1978. He then taught in Whitehall and Lewistown before earning his Master's Degree in School Counseling from Montana State University in 1983. From there he counseled and coached football and basketball in Clyde Park, Lewistown (again) and Bozeman, Montana. Marrying Theresa Winden on July 11, 1987, Mike and Theresa then lived and worked in Lake Chelan, WA for 5 years, Ennis, MT for 10 years, and Manhattan Christian School in Churchill, MT where Mike retired from school counseling and coaching.
Mike was a quiet, Christian man, who loved his family and his work. He particularly loved coaching football and basketball, and was a lifelong fan of the MSU Bobcats and the Seattle Seahawks. Mike enjoyed worshiping the Lord every Sunday in church, and he also loved bible studies, prayer, music, reading, playing guitar, a daily walk, riding his bicycle and motorcycle, swimming, watching football and a good movie, going camping, fishing, hiking, and taking photographs of the beauty of Montana.
Mike felt blessed by God with loving parents and grandparents, great colleagues in education, a wonderful wife, three kids that he adored, fun students that he met within school counseling and coaching, and living in the great state of Montana. Sensitive and compassionate, Mike enjoyed every day with his Savior, and now he is celebrating with his Lord and all of the Christians that have gone before him in God's glorious heavenly home.
Mike is survived by Theresa, his three kids: Justin, Ryan and Julie, his brother Steve, and his step-brother Mark.
A graveside ceremony will be held at Meadowview Cemetery in Manhattan, MT on Saturday, July 25th at 10:00AM, followed by a celebration of life in the First Church park in Churchill at 11:00AM. Friends and family are welcome to attend as they feel inclined.
Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers can be made to the Manhattan Christian School Foundation to support scholarships for students attending MCS. https://www.manhattanchristian.org/support-mcs/mcs-foundation.cfm
Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com