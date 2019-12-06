|
After an extended battle with cancer, Miles Vincent Erickson passed away peacefully at home December 3, 2019. Miles was born on May 14, 1966 in Billings, Montana to Harry and Lois Erickson, the youngest of four sons.
Miles graduated from Belgrade High School in 1984 and finished his bachelor's degree from MSU in 1998. He worked for many years at Lee & Dad's IGA and a short time as a stockbroker. He loved to shuttle skiers to and from Big Sky and worked long hours during the summer running the fireworks stand.
Miles enjoyed many outdoor activities, especially camping, hunting, and fishing. He also enjoyed firewood cutting trips with his family and watching, coaching, and playing baseball with his kids. Woodworking projects were a big part of his life and he was an avid reader. Miles helped his dad gather Christmas trees for the family and community tree stand and loved his three favorite sports teams-the Vikings, Twins, and Lakers.
Miles is survived by his wife Donna Erickson, children Cody (Shianne) Erickson of Belgrade, Miles Trey and Mason Thayne Erickson of Belgrade. His brothers Mark (Kenlynn) Erickson of Belgrade, Monty (Irene) Erickson of Sarpy Creek and Matt (Kara) Erickson of Miles City. He is preceded in death by his parents Harry and Lois Erickson and grandson Cashton Erickson.
Memorials may be made in Miles' name to the local or hospice.
A Visitation will be held Saturday at 10:00 a.m. with a Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. at Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service Tribute Center. A Graveside Ceremony will be held Monday at 11:00 a.m. at Calvary Cemetery in Miles City.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Dec. 6, 2019