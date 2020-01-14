|
|
|
Molly Dawn (Montgomery) Cypher passed away peacefully in her home in Phoenix Arizona on Tuesday 12/31/2019 after a long battle with cancer.
Molly was born at dawn on September 3rd, 1953. She was the third child of seven of Kent and Margorie Montgomery. She grew up on the family ranch in Rosebud Montana. From her ranch upbringing she went to college at Montana State University, where she got a degree in English and a teaching license and met Jere Cypher. They married in 1978. They drove a pickup and a small camper to Alaska for a honeymoon, like it, and ended up building their first home and living there for eight years. They had their first two children, Sierra and Kyle, before traveling around the western US looking for the right place to settle down. They ended up back in Bozeman, where Molly had Garrett and Meredith.
Molly was smart and decisive. She (and Jere) loved real estate, building or buying and fixing up, then selling. She had a talent for it, always knew what and when to buy and when to sell. Molly was creative and imaginative. She had a great eye for interior design, she knew which color paint and what type of flooring to use and just how to decorate a room. She had a nearly pathological need to rearrange the furniture every 5 weeks. She loved beauty and insisted on setting the table formally for dinner, having a seasonal centerpiece and candles. She loved to nurture: her children, members of her church family/community, and the many plants in her beautiful home. She was a collector, lots of antiques, seashells, Persian rugs, too many things to list. But she mostly collected friends through the years.
She always had a great story, many of which started out as true stories and became somewhat less true, but certainly more entertaining with each retelling. She loved to sing and loved to laugh. Both very exuberantly at times. When joking and reminiscing with her sisters their explosive shrieks of laughter and knee slapping were occasionally alarming to bystanders.
She loved traveling. In her and Jere's younger years, travel was synonymous with road trips and camping. We went on innumerable road trips. Garrett had visited twelve national parks before he was ten years old. There was backpacking in the Beartooths. Molly was dedicated to taking photos. Not for the pictures themselves, more as a memory aid to relive trips and experiences.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Bozeman Salvation Army, Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA), Community Foundation of Northern Rosebud County (CFNRC), or the . Memorial service will be held at 11am, 1/19 at the Mt Ellis Conference Building, 175 Canyon View Rd.
