Mona Moran died peacefully with family on Wednesday July 10th. She follows her parents Carl and Olga and her husband Judge Larry Moran. Mona lived a life of continuous action; she was steady, reliable, and cheerful to a remarkable degree. Whether she was teaching young students English, or supporting her husband's election as a District Judge she was always on the move. Mona loved arts and crafts and was a painter, sketch artist and adept at ceramics, but most of all she loved being outside. When she and Larry and the boys set off from Colorado on their "manifest destiny" move to Montana for a new life, Mona decided she was going to become a real horse lady, and she did. She raised quarter horses and had several champion foals over the years. Mona was an involved mother supporting her sons many activities. She raised her boys to be open-minded, adventurous, and hardworking. She doted on her grandchildren; Tyler, Emily, and Olivia. She derived great pleasure from taking her girls shopping for birthdays or Christmas and more than anything she enjoyed spending time with her small family. Mona is survived by her two sons Kevin and Shawn, her daughter-in-law Ann-Marie, grandchildren Tyler, Emily, and Olivia, and her great grandson Jayce. Mona was well known and well liked throughout the community in Bozeman as well as Yuma, Arizona. She was always ready to chip in at the Senior Center or volunteer for the many Adopt A Sox fundraisers. Mona will be missed.
In lieu of cards or flowers, the family suggests donations to the Bozeman High School Music program, the high school Worthy Student scholarship fund, and of course Adopt A Sox.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on July 28, 2019