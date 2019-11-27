|
|
Muriel M. Kimbley, 85, of Gallatin Gateway passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019. She was born March 16, 1934 in Santa Ana, California to Ernest and Lillian (Brayford) Atkinson.
As a child, her father was the circulation manager for the newspaper and her mother was a homemaker. Muriel had a delivery route and worked retail jobs during her teenage years. While she was attending Chaffey High School in Ontario, California, she met Robert Kimbley. After her graduation in 1952, she worked as a bank teller before becoming a clerk for the Navy Seabees at the Naval Base in Port Hueneme for eleven years. Bob also worked at Port Hueneme, as a Naval Electronic Engineer, working with electronics on ships and airplanes.
Muriel and Bob were married June 7, 1953 in Yuma, Arizona. They had four daughters, Debra, Cindy, Barbara, and Jeanette. Muriel worked in a dental office and was a Girl Scout leader. She also coordinated four Scout districts. In 1956, Bob and Muriel were baptized together at Temple Baptist Church in Ontario.
She loved knitting, especially large dolls, doilies, Christmas stockings, and baby blankets.
Muriel was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, and her sister.
Survivors include her husband of 66 years, Bob Kimbley; daughters, Debra Kimbley, Cindy Harris, Barbara Phelps, and Jeanette (Sam) Calloway; and 12 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 7:00 P.M. on Friday, November 29 at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, November 30 at Belgrade Alliance Church, with interment to follow at Sunset Hills Cemetery.
Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Nov. 27, 2019