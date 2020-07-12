Myrtle Inez Kennedy (Myrt) left for heaven after a brief illness, on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at the age of 84 years. Mom was born on July 17, 1935 to George Augustus and Annie Mae Sutton Hindman, in Cleveland, Tennessee, near Chattanooga. Mom met and married our dad, Edward Berton Kennedy, on October 9, 1953 in Shellman Bluff, Georgia. They were married for 58 years until his passing in 2011. From their union came Terry (1955), Bert (1960), George (1963) and David (1968). George died and Mom's heart broke in 1971.
In addition to Dad and little George, Mom was preceded in death by six of her siblings (Dot, Ellen, Milton, Alvin, Calvin, and George). She is survived by her sister Sally in Florida. Her family includes daughter Terry (William), son Bert (Sandra) and son David (Kathie), nine grandkids, and seven great grandkids. Also surviving are brother-in-law Dr. Joseph Kennedy and his wife Dr. Dine Kennedy. The most recent addition to our family is Dr. Dave, who brought joy and love to Mom and to us and who will always be our friend.
Our heartfelt thanks to Suzanne, Kathy and the folks at Hospice of Bozeman Health who helped Mom start her new journey with dignity and at peace. Those who wish may make memorial donations in memory of Myrt to Bozeman Senior Center, E-Free Church and Hospice of Bozeman.
A Celebration of Mom's Life will be held 11AM Friday, July 17, 2020 at Evangelical Free Church. Live stream viewing at efcb.org/church-stream
or view recorded service at efcb.org/livestream
.
Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com
.