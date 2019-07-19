Resources More Obituaries for Myrtle Leuschen Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Myrtle Leuschen

1929 - 2019 Send Flowers Share This Page Email Myrtle Irene Leuschen passed away peacefully at home on June 25, 2019, at the age of 90. She was born June 24, 1929 in Missoula, Montana. At six months, she was adopted by James and Myrtle Tannehill and raised on a sheep ranch in the Bull Mountains near Roundup. In 1946 at age 17, she enrolled at Montana State College in Bozeman and worked summers at Lake Lodge in Yellowstone Park. She was the only woman graduating in 1950 with a degree in Chemical Engineering. While in college she met and married the love of her life, Donald Mathew Leuschen. Myrtle and Don shared their love for more than 63 years until his death in 2012.



When her children were older, she pursued a career in banking in her "spare time", rising to bank vice-president several times as her husband Don's career at Montana Power Company caused her to start over again in each city. Many of her "retirement" years in the 1990s were spent in daily drives from Bozeman to Big Sky to open the newly created Big Sky Western Bank. Myrtle was spunky, competitive and willing to challenge the conventions of her day. Her intelligence and her ability to solve problems were great assets for her career, as they were for her life.



Her adult life was spent living in many of Montana's cities: Lewistown, Missoula, Butte, Bozeman, Gardiner, Great Falls and Billings, with a long retirement in Bozeman. She made a vibrant home for her own family and had the gift of making everyone around her feel at home. Myrtle Leuschen lived an abundant and full life, a life rich in experiences and friends, family and fun.



She lived with the joy of abundance, a woman blessed with a brilliant mind and lively spirit. Myrtle loved her children, grandchildren and great-grand children. She loved playing the piano and singing. She loved to dance - loved to iron -loved to chat with anyone - and most of all she loved a good party. Her final party was her 90th birthday, a milestone she was determined to reach at which she was surrounded by family. We trust that she is still livening up the party in heaven.



Myrtle is survived by 3 children, David (Alexia), Diane and Vikki, 5 grandchildren, and 5 great-grand children, most of whom continue to live in Montana. In lieu of flowers, a gift may be pledged to one of Myrtle's favorite charities: Sourdough Lions Club, c/o Wayne Gibson, 1202 Highland Blvd, Apt D109, Bozeman, MT 59740 or PEO Montana Cottey College Scholarships, c/o Ann White, PO Box 331, McAllister, MT 59740 or the .



A memorial to celebrate Myrtle's life will be held at at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at the Story Mansion, 811 South Willson Avenue, Bozeman, MT. Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on July 19, 2019