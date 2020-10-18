Nadine Lynn (Zaruba) Tribble, 66, of Belgrade, passed away October 10, 2020. Nadine was born November 6, 1953 in Cedar Rapids, IA to Merle and Dorothy (Edleman) Zaruba and attended school in Cedar Rapids.
Nadine met her husband Michael at Western Montana College in Dillion, MT and lived in Texas, Minnesota, and Belgrade, MT. She was a secretary for 18 years at Holy Rosary Catholic Parish in Bozeman and loved to read books.
Nadine is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband Michael, sisters Sharon Ramsey and Rita Dryman of Iowa, brother-in-law Jim (Nancy) Tribble, and numerous nieces and nephews.
