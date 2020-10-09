1/1
Nancy MacWilliams
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy (nee Cowan) MacWilliams, born May 4, 1925, was raised in Idaho Falls and Island Park, ID, by Rosa and Charlie Cowan. Soon after earning a BA in fine art from the University of Idaho, Nancy was introduced to Malcolm MacWilliams "Mac" by a fellow West Point graduate from Idaho Falls. Recently recalling meeting Mac, Nancy remarked "that was my lucky day".

Although Nancy and Mac lived all over the United States by virtue of Mac's service in the Air Force, they vacationed every summer in Island Park. Nancy painted, Mac fished, and together they played golf and bridge with family and their many friends. When Mac retired, Island Park became their summer residence. After Mac passed, Nancy moved to Bozeman.

Nancy was grateful for her many blessings. She spoke often about how Joan Cook taught her computer skills, how Dr. Dodson "saved her life" by curing her vertigo, and how the staff at Birchwood took such good care of her.

She cherished her family, which included beloved pets Lucy and Gizzy, her grandsons Chris and Will Hunter, her great grandchildren Campbell and Dylan Hunter, and her daughter and son-in-law Mary and Bob Hunter. She is also survived by her sister Mary Cowan Voss, brother Bob Cowan and numerous nieces and nephews.

Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dahl Funeral Chapel
300 Highland Boulevard
Bozeman, MT 59715
(406) 586-5298
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dahl Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved