Nancy "Ellie" Traucht of Bozeman, Montana passed away in her sleep, January 11, 2020, at the age of 85.
Ellie was extremely proud of her ancestors. In 1831, a sailing ship named "Famous Dove", bound for the Americas, carried German immigrants, one of which was a 14-year-old girl that would one day become Ellie's great-great-grandmother. Nearing the end of the voyage, a storm in the night caught their ship and it began to sink. In all the confusion, it was Ellie's great-great-grandmother who prayed that Christ would still the waves and save them from drowning. Her faith was so contagious that all the immigrants began to sing hymns. The waves calmed and the ship sank no further. Morning revealed that the ship had settled on to a sandbar just off the coast of Virginia.
The family and most of the passenger from "Famous Dove" then settled in a community located in northern Ohio. The Traucht family, as well as the other families involved, are still grateful for that day. "Shipwreck Thanksgiving Sunday" was created and has been celebrated every September since 1831. It is still celebrated in four Lutheran churches located within the German community where Ellie's family and fellow immigrants settled.
While Ohio is a wonderful place, Jim and Ellie Traucht decided to move to the Bozeman area in 1979 with their youngest of four children.
Ellie enjoyed square dance calling, hunting, and camping. She was a 4-H advisor, Sunday school teacher, a youth group leader, and a member of the First Lutheran Church in Bozeman.
Ellie is the daughter of Harry and Dorothy (Reel) Ream (both deceased), and sister to Catherine Elaine Ream (deceased) and Richard Ream (deceased).
Ellie is survived by her husband of 66 years, James; children, Scott and Holli (Baker) Traucht of Emigrant, MT, Susan and Stephen Ayres of Belgrade, MT, Bruce and Rebecca (Powell) Traucht of Livingston, MT, and Todd and Suzie (Swartz) Traucht of Norris, MT; grandchildren, Matt Traucht of Emigrant, MT, Randy Traucht of Emigrant, MT, Daniel Traucht of Livingston, MT, Madison Traucht of Bozeman, MT, and Jake Traucht of Livingston, MT; and great-grandchildren, August and Colton Traucht of Emigrant, MT.
Viewing will be at First Lutheran Church located in Bozeman from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Thursday, January 16, 2020. The Funeral Service will be at First Lutheran Church at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, January 17, with graveside burial afterwards at Meadowview Cemetery located in Manhattan, Montana. Memorial contributions can be made to: First Lutheran Building Fund, 225 South Black Ave, Bozeman, MT 59715.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Jan. 15, 2020