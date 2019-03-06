Home

Nancy VAUTIER


1950 - 2019
Nancy VAUTIER Obituary
Nancy Vautier, 68, died at home in Denver, CO on Feb. 28, 2019. The cause was a heart attack. Born May 23, 1950 in Oakland, CA, she lived in Sonoma, CA, Bozeman, MT, and Denver, CO and she worked at Zales and Jensens jewelers. Nancy enjoyed teaching, shooting, and riding horses. Survivors include her husband, Roy Vautier; sister, Susan Zurilgen (Steven); son, Justin Vautier; daughter, Anne-Marie McNeal (Damon); and three grandchildren Chevalier, Ciel and Tyshyn. No services are planned.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Mar. 6, 2019
