A true Bozeman native, Naomi A. Pace Johnson came into this world March 1, 1932. The daughter of Albert E. Pace and Barbara Vivian Nickey Pace, sister to Geraldine D. Pace (Eggen) and Herbert C. Pace.



Her first home, now the business offices of Co-op was purchased by her father Ab for the sum of $3 and moved to its present location on West Babcock.



Naomi's favorite hobbies were ice skating, swimming and painting. She graduated from Gallatin High in 1950 and attended MSU for two years as an art major.



Naomi married Hans Peter "Pete" Johnson in 1953. Pete (Gallatin High class of '48) is a US Navy veteran and MSU graduate. After Pete's 1956 graduation the family, then including son Scott relocated to Southern California where Pete worked for General Dynamics among others, designing and building tactical missiles. Daughter Torri completed the family in 1957.



Naomi's love of art and creativity never wavered. Her largest painting, a 10' x 285' mural adorned the walls of her favorite Southern California ice rink for several decades. She adopted quilting as a hobby later in life and won second place at the 2016 Big Sky Country State Fair.



After Pete's 1997 retirement, the couple returned to their beloved Bozeman where son Scott had previously relocated with his own family. Pete met several times a week for morning coffee with old friends from Gallatin High and when they couldn't recall an old story about Bozeman the conclusion was "ask Naomi, she'll remember!"



Naomi was preceded in death by her parents and siblings. She is survived by husband Pete (Bozeman), children Scott (Bozeman) and Torri (Irvine, CA), daughter-in-law Ann (Bozeman) and grandchildren Whitney (Denver, CO) and Matthew (Costa Mesa, CA).



She left this world October 31, 2020, after 67 years of marriage and many fond memories.



"We had done all our wedding vows except 'for richer and til' death do we part'. I miss her." - Pete



