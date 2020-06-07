On the evening of May 30th, 2020 with family surrounding her, Nellie Elizabeth Teague (91) passed away at Mountainview Medical Center in White Sulphur Springs, Montana.
Born November 30, 1928 to Elizabeth and Charles Sibley Sr. in White Sulphur Springs, she was the eldest of six siblings. She was named after her Gramma Nellie who had passed away just prior to Nellie Elizabeth's birth. Nellie was raised to be outgoing and independent. Her father being an active Navy man sent letters and mementos from his enlistments which she held close to her heart the duration of her life. As a child she was proud to have participated in 4-H and was proud to of went to the same Camp Rotary as her great grandkids. Always busy, as a teen she made some side money as an usher at the local movie theatre in White Sulphur Springs. She always enjoyed talking about playing basketball back when girls were only allowed to play on half of the court.
Nellie married Robert (Bob) R. Teague at a young age of sixteen years old. The one stipulation her parents had of the marriage was that Nellie was to complete high school. Nellie was proud to have graduated early in January of her senior year six months after her marriage. Still to her passing, Nellie was still good friends with her maid of honor, Ruth Lind Massee. Nellie and Bob were blessed with five healthy children who were all raised on the Teague Ranch west of White Sulphur Springs in the Big Belt Mountains. Bob and Nellie were married for 62 years before Bob's passing in 2007.
Nellie spent countless hours separating cream, tending the vegetable garden, mending, and sewing, knitting and crocheting. Many times, as kids her boys were seen wearing matching shirts made from fabric sent from Nellie's Aunt Martha in California. Many more hours were spent feeding the countless hunters and workers who passed through her kitchen. Her "white" and "monster" cookies along with numerous sweet treats have been woven deeply into the memories of many friends and family members over the years. Her pancakes were another major crowd pleaser. Her sweet tooth prevailed her entire life. According to her, Peanut M&M's are good for diabetics because of the nutrient value in the peanuts, much to the disapproval of her doctors. She was always willing to help out with the numerous chores around the ranch swathing in the hayfields, feeding cows and tending to the bums. Memories of hauling cows to market in the old Dodge Power Wagon were mainly yelling back and forth about checking the tires over the humming of the transmission.
Nellie loved music. She always loved to dance and anytime possible danced with her grandkids and great grandkids. She was also known to frequent the local street dances. Nellie was also a family historian at heart able to answer almost any question asked of her about family and local history. She was a natural socialite which when given the chance loved to stop by friend and family members homes just for a chat. Outgoing and witty to the last of her days, she was able to keep the staff at the nursing home vigilantly on their toes. She constantly boasted about the care she received at Mountainview Medical Center and how blessed we are to "have that place".
Nellie was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Teague and her son Donald "Duck" Wayne Teague, along with her parents Betty and Charles, her brothers Charles Jr. "Bud" and Lawrence "Punk" and her sister Kathi.
Nellies survivors include her children, Robert (Bob) Teague Jr. of Clyde Park, Kenneth "Ken" Teague (Teresa) of White Sulphur Springs, Charles Patrick "Pat" Teague (Sue) of Belgrade, and Martha Ann Teague of East Helena along with her daughter in law Kristy Teague of Helena. She is also survived by her younger sisters RoseaLea "Rosie" Schrader of White Sulphur Springs and Twyla Whyte of Great Falls. She leaves behind nine grandchildren, four step grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren along with many extended family and friends, nieces and nephews.
Nellie's spitfire character, witty and sarcastic sayings, unbounding work ethic and deep need to save everything will be remembered by each and every one she has touched. A friend and family gathering is tentatively planned for the Fourth of July at the Teague Ranch west of White Sulphur Springs. July 4th, 2020 would have been Bob and Nellie's 75th wedding anniversary. Her ashes will be spread alongside him to reunite them again after thirteen years.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to two very important locations to her; the Meagher County Senior Center, PO Box 682 and Mountainview Medical Center, PO Box Q, both of White Sulphur Springs, MT 59645. Please visit www.stevensonwilke.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Nellie.
Born November 30, 1928 to Elizabeth and Charles Sibley Sr. in White Sulphur Springs, she was the eldest of six siblings. She was named after her Gramma Nellie who had passed away just prior to Nellie Elizabeth's birth. Nellie was raised to be outgoing and independent. Her father being an active Navy man sent letters and mementos from his enlistments which she held close to her heart the duration of her life. As a child she was proud to have participated in 4-H and was proud to of went to the same Camp Rotary as her great grandkids. Always busy, as a teen she made some side money as an usher at the local movie theatre in White Sulphur Springs. She always enjoyed talking about playing basketball back when girls were only allowed to play on half of the court.
Nellie married Robert (Bob) R. Teague at a young age of sixteen years old. The one stipulation her parents had of the marriage was that Nellie was to complete high school. Nellie was proud to have graduated early in January of her senior year six months after her marriage. Still to her passing, Nellie was still good friends with her maid of honor, Ruth Lind Massee. Nellie and Bob were blessed with five healthy children who were all raised on the Teague Ranch west of White Sulphur Springs in the Big Belt Mountains. Bob and Nellie were married for 62 years before Bob's passing in 2007.
Nellie spent countless hours separating cream, tending the vegetable garden, mending, and sewing, knitting and crocheting. Many times, as kids her boys were seen wearing matching shirts made from fabric sent from Nellie's Aunt Martha in California. Many more hours were spent feeding the countless hunters and workers who passed through her kitchen. Her "white" and "monster" cookies along with numerous sweet treats have been woven deeply into the memories of many friends and family members over the years. Her pancakes were another major crowd pleaser. Her sweet tooth prevailed her entire life. According to her, Peanut M&M's are good for diabetics because of the nutrient value in the peanuts, much to the disapproval of her doctors. She was always willing to help out with the numerous chores around the ranch swathing in the hayfields, feeding cows and tending to the bums. Memories of hauling cows to market in the old Dodge Power Wagon were mainly yelling back and forth about checking the tires over the humming of the transmission.
Nellie loved music. She always loved to dance and anytime possible danced with her grandkids and great grandkids. She was also known to frequent the local street dances. Nellie was also a family historian at heart able to answer almost any question asked of her about family and local history. She was a natural socialite which when given the chance loved to stop by friend and family members homes just for a chat. Outgoing and witty to the last of her days, she was able to keep the staff at the nursing home vigilantly on their toes. She constantly boasted about the care she received at Mountainview Medical Center and how blessed we are to "have that place".
Nellie was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Teague and her son Donald "Duck" Wayne Teague, along with her parents Betty and Charles, her brothers Charles Jr. "Bud" and Lawrence "Punk" and her sister Kathi.
Nellies survivors include her children, Robert (Bob) Teague Jr. of Clyde Park, Kenneth "Ken" Teague (Teresa) of White Sulphur Springs, Charles Patrick "Pat" Teague (Sue) of Belgrade, and Martha Ann Teague of East Helena along with her daughter in law Kristy Teague of Helena. She is also survived by her younger sisters RoseaLea "Rosie" Schrader of White Sulphur Springs and Twyla Whyte of Great Falls. She leaves behind nine grandchildren, four step grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren along with many extended family and friends, nieces and nephews.
Nellie's spitfire character, witty and sarcastic sayings, unbounding work ethic and deep need to save everything will be remembered by each and every one she has touched. A friend and family gathering is tentatively planned for the Fourth of July at the Teague Ranch west of White Sulphur Springs. July 4th, 2020 would have been Bob and Nellie's 75th wedding anniversary. Her ashes will be spread alongside him to reunite them again after thirteen years.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to two very important locations to her; the Meagher County Senior Center, PO Box 682 and Mountainview Medical Center, PO Box Q, both of White Sulphur Springs, MT 59645. Please visit www.stevensonwilke.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Nellie.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Jun. 7, 2020.