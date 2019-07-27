|
Nickolas "Nick" Gregory Gunderson, 31, Bozeman, MT formerly of Bismarck, the beloved son of Greg and Michele "Shelly" Gunderson, passed on to his eternal home, on July 22, 2019 in Bozeman.
Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, at Spirit of Life Catholic Church, Mandan. Cremation has taken place. There will be a celebration of life and time of gathering from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck, where a prayer service will begin at 5:30 p.m.
He was born in Fargo, ND to Greg and Shelly (Emerson) Gunderson. He attended school in Bismarck, including Centennial Elementary School, Horizon Middle School and graduated from Century High School in 2007. After one year at UND he transferred to Montana State University, Bozeman in his favorite Big Sky country. He graduated in 2011 on the Dean's List at MSU with a degree in Business/Marketing with an Entrepreneurship minor. For the past two and a half years, Nick was building homes in Big Sky with amazing co-workers and mentors at Montana Custom Build.
He loved the mountains and all they had to offer-snow boarding, skiing, hiking, biking, fishing, hunting, BEing! How can we not think of him, swoopn' through fresh powder on his board every time we hear or sing Tom Petty's "Free Fallin'"?!! Like his beloved Grandpa Louie, who left this earth for Heaven only weeks before Nick did. Nick expertly glided the slopes in God's Country, appreciating every bit of nature along the ride, reveling in the Peace and beauty of God's handiwork-all the while humming or "trumpeting" favorite songs and special lyrics. He was a magnet for fun, whether playing with Lexi growing up, learning sports, windsurfing, kayaking....heck, ANYthing with his Dad. And of course, hunting and fishing with Grandpas, Uncles and Cousins. Sometimes, like his Mom, he felt like he was 12 again-"11" on his Bike!! But no matter the season, hanging around a campfire with family and friends was the epitome of Heaven on Earth for Nick. Rest in Peace, Beloved Son.
Nick is survived by his parents Greg and Shelly, Gunderson, Mandan; Sister, Lexi Gunderson, Bismarck; Beloved Grandparents, Tom and Marge Gunderson, Bismarck, Lois Emerson, Mandan, Patty Corwin-Emerson, Fargo; His loving Aunts and Uncles, Clint and Barbara Emerson, Zurich, Switzerland, Fiona Gunderson, Gerry and Lori Gunderson, Tom Jr. and Janelle Gunderson, all Bismarck, Bob and Gail Gunderson, Aberdeen, SD, Sheila and Ron Cason, Grand Junction, CO, Kurt and Jody Gunderson, Northfield, MN, Scott and Tracy Gunderson, Detroit Lakes, MN and Gundy cousins-Paul, Sarah and Claire; Jeremy, Austin and Macy (Mat Strom); Hailey, Ryan (fiance Allie), Morgan and Grant; Tyler (Gimena), Gage, McKenzie (Aaron Christ), Evan and Angus; Haidyn and Jalynn; and bonus cousins Sydney and Collin. Bonus aunts, uncles and cousins Katie Corwin Hasbargen and Matt and their sons, Xander and Nicholas; Ben and Stephanie Corwin and their daughters, Sutton and Zoey, all of Fargo. Many extended family and many special friends-Every friend was special to Nick.
He was preceded in death by his "Grandpa Louie", Lou Emerson, Fargo
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials to God's Child Project, 721 Memorial Hwy, Bismarck, ND 58504 or Abused Adult Resource Center, Bismarck 218 W Broadway Ave, Bismarck, ND 58501.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on July 27, 2019