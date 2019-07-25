|
|
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am Tuesday, July 30, at Spirit of Life Catholic Church, Mandan, ND.
Cremation has taken place. There will be a time of gathering from 3:30 pm - 5:30 pm Monday, July 29, at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck, ND where a prayer service will begin at 5:30 pm.
Further arrangements are pending with Parkway Funeral Service, Bismarck.
Go to www.parkwayfuneral.com to share memories of Nick and sign the online guestbook.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on July 25, 2019