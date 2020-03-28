|
Nila Jean Pond Vesely was born in Rapid City, South Dakota, on July 11, 1937. She was raised in Hill City, a little town higher up in the Black Hills. She passed away on March 22, 2020, from complications of Alzheimer's disease. She was 82 years old.
She met her husband-to-be, Vic Vesely, at Sylvan Lake Lodge, a few miles down the road from her home. He was working there for the summer. They were married in Rapid City on November 16, 1957.
Nila obtained her Licensed Practical Nursing degree in 1974 and worked for Dr. George Howell in his clinic in Belgrade, and at Bozeman Deaconess Hospital until retiring.
She enjoyed doing yard work and spent hours in her flower garden. She also liked to sew and bake goodies. She and Vic spent many hours enjoying the outdoors with cross-country skiing, canoeing, and backpacking. She was a good woman.
Nila is survived by her husband, Vic, after 62 years of marriage. She is also survived by three children, Terri Hager, Cathy Phillips (Dave), and Julie Marshall, all of Belgrade, MT; six grandchildren, Stephen Hager of Bozeman, MT, Michelle Hager of Billings, MT, Shannon Losinski of Orange County, CA, Lauren Irby (Brandon) of Owasso, OK, Kyle Phillips of Anaconda, MT, and Sarah Marshall of Belgrade; her first great-granddaughter, Nila Katherine Irby, daughter of the Irbys in Oklahoma; and her cat, Cecilia.
Services will be scheduled for a time this summer.
Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Mar. 28, 2020