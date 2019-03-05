Norma Jean Daniel, 88, passed away peacefully surrounded by her beloved family on February 27th, 2019 in Bozeman, Montana. Norma was born in Bowling Green, Ohio on May 22, 1930. She lived her adult life in Gallatin Gateway, Montana after she married the love of her life, Willis Ray "Pat" Daniel on December 18th, 1952. They enjoyed 62 years of marriage until Pat departed the ranch forever in 2014.



Pat and Norma ran his family's cattle ranch, WD Ranch, at the mouth of the Gallatin Canyon along with their "Hayseed five" children. While Pat worked the fields, Norma gardened, canned, and created three hearty meals each day for all the farmhands, children, and her adoring husband. Many will remember her baked goods, canned jellies, and home-cooked meals. Norma taught her children and her grandchildren all the trade secrets to carry on her recipes. She enjoyed fishing the flume and loved teaching her children how to fish. When she had free time, she enjoyed all types of crafts; including ceramics, word puzzles, crocheting, knitting, and painting shirts with her grandchildren. She raised many and was loved by more. Norma was sharp and knew how to get the whole story from all sides without asking questions directly at the point. Pat and Norma were fortunate to spend years of "retirement" taking trips to Jackpot, Nevada, cruises through the Panama Canal and down to various islands.



Norma was preceded in death by her loving husband, Willis Ray "Pat" Daniel; her parents, Walter and Norma Ellison; her brother, OT Ellison; her sisters, Vivian Thompson and Sharon Ellison; granddaughter, Renee Amelia Bunkers; great-grandson, Jordan Edward Bunkers; and grandson, Kaleb Williams.



She is survived by her sister, Donna Holsey of Crofton, Maryland; her sister-in-law, Hazel Olson of Gallatin Gateway, Montana, and her five children, Jay (Linda) Daniel, Sally (Mike) Barnes, Francie (Jerry) Hargrove, Wendy (James Swierc) Morgan, and Maxine Daniel. Norma is also survived by nine grandchildren and many greats.



Services will be held at a later date on the ranch.



Services will be held at a later date on the ranch.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Mar. 5, 2019