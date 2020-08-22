1/1
Okarche Mae Vogel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Okarche's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Okarche Mae (Colbern) Vogel, 93, was born in Bozeman, Montana, to Kenneth and Sarah (Gouker) Colbern. Next generation of a family of pioneers in the Gallatin Valley. She married W. Glenn Vogel, from another family with deep roots in Bozeman. Okarche was named after a female pioneer, and she was as unique as her name derived from Oklahoma (OK), Arapaho (AR), and Cheyenne (CHE).

You could find her fishing, hunting, picking huckleberries or morels, or taking off for a picnic after work as a registered nurse (RN) at Bozeman Deaconess Hospital. We wish she had received the same care she gave others so we may have enjoyed her longer.

Okarche was a RN graduating from Montana State College, serving in the Cadet Corp readying for WWII. In her senior years she contributed countless quilts and tea towels available at the Farmers' Market through RSVP, as well as volunteer work with HRDC and the Chamber of Commerce as a docent at the Bozeman Visitor Center Kiosk.

Okarche and Glenn had two daughters, Katherine Vogel and Linda (Vogel) Nell. She is also survived by her loving grandchildren, Ryan, Taryn and Jason, and sisters, Marietta and Barbara. She was truly one of the Greatest Generation.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Madison Valley Manor for the wonderful care they provided to our Mom.

No services are planned. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service
113 South Willson Avenue
Bozeman, MT 59715
(406) 587-3184
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved