Oliver Shad Bare, 74 of Bozeman, Montana passed away Friday, August 21, 2020. Shad was born November 2, 1945, to Tam and Louise Bare. Shad and his brother, Montie, grew up on the dairy farm that his family owned for nearly 30 years. He attended school in Livingston, graduating from Park County High in 1964.
Summers were spent working around the state in Missoula, Columbus and Bozeman. While working in Bozeman, Shad attended Montana State University and graduated in 1969 with a bachelor's degree in Industrial Arts. After graduating from college, Shad packed up everything he owned and moved to Los Angeles and got a job with McDonnell-Douglas Aircraft in the wood tooling department. He helped build contour check tools for the production of the DC-10 passenger jet.
The job lasted until he got his draft notice. Shad decided to enlist in the army so that he might have more of a choice on what to do and where to go. He chose the Army Security Agency and, after going through basic training at Fort Ord, California, was sent to advanced training at Fort Devens, Massachusetts to school for Radio Traffic Analyst (the army's terminology for learning how to decipher coded messages.) There he met Mariada McKenzie while he was stationed at Fort Devens. He was soon transferred to Fort Bragg, and Mariada went to visit him. On her second trip to visit, Shad asked her to marry him, and they got married in Marlborough, Massachusetts on November 26, 1971.
After he got out of the army they moved to Los Angeles and he went to work for Firestone Tire and Rubber as a credit manager. He worked his way up to store manager before they decided to move to Bozeman, Montana.
Jackie, was born in Fayetteville, North Carolina just before Shad got out of the army and Mariada was pregnant with Heather when they moved to Bozeman. Both Heather and Stephen were born in Bozeman. After a bad business venture, Shad started working the garbage truck for the city. He transferred to the street department when the opening came available and spent one summer driving the street sweeper. He then got the opportunity to move to the landfill. After some consideration Shad decided to take that position and eventually worked his way up to foreman there. He operated the landfill until it was closed and then he took over managing the residential garbage collection routes and the recycling program until he retired on May 31, 2010. Shad had worked for the city of Bozeman for 28 1/2 years.
After they both had retired the decision was made to purchase a larger 5th wheel camper and head to warmer climates for the winter.
Shad is preceded in death by his parents Tam and Louise Bare.
He is survived by his wife, Mariada Bare; daughters, Jackie (Tony) Sorensen, Heather Innis (Dave Wood); son, Stephen Bare; seven grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; brother, Montie (Becki) Bare.
Should friends desire, memorials may be made to a local veterans organization of your choice.
A memorial service will be held at 11 AM on Sat., Aug. 29, at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. The service will also be available to watch online at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZoNJd27m9rI
