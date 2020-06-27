Mrs. Oma Walls passed on in the early hours of Saturday, June 20, 2020 in Bozeman, Montana.
Oma was born on October 9, 1934 in Logan, West Virginia to George Mullins Sr. and Freda (Walker) Mullins. The youngest of four children, she had two brothers, George Jr. and David, and one sister, Virginia. She spent her youth in Logan County, West Virginia, from which she fondly recalled hiking, reading, swimming, girl scouts, taking family trips on the railroad, and falling to sleep listening to coal trains rumble through the valley.
She attended West Virginia University, where she studied education and was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. More importantly, while at West Virginia, she met the love of her life, Robert Levon "Bob" Walls. They were married on January 24, 1955, at the First Presbyterian Church in Logan, and resided in Morgantown where Bob was finishing his engineering degree and Oma began teaching. Oma would remember those early years as carefree and full of joy as the two started their life together. Their love would only grow stronger in time.
Upon Bob's graduation, the young couple moved to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania where Bob began his long career for US Steel. In Pittsburgh, Bob and Oma would welcome Michael (1957), David (1959), and Mary (1962) to the world. Bob and Oma raised their three children in Pittsburgh, where Oma worked as a librarian at Thomas Jefferson High School, enjoyed bridge and garden clubs, and rooted for her beloved Steelers and WVU Mountaineers. She also completed a Master's Degree in Library Science from Duquesne University.
Bob and Oma briefly moved to Danville, California, before retiring to Keowee Key, South Carolina for 15 years. At Lake Keowee, they enjoyed spending time on the water, golfing, and hosting their grandchildren, Colin, Beth, Zach, Becky, and Shawna, for weekends that live on vividly in each of their memories. Bob and Oma moved to Bozeman, Montana in 2000. Oma would later describe how Montana, with its untouched beauty, reminded her of Logan County, and how its people, in their honest, loving, often gritty innocence, reminded her and Bob of home. Bob died in December 2003, and their relationship stands firmly as a testament to unconditional love through life's highs and lows, and through the inevitable passage of time.
Oma was someone that always saw the best in people, accepting them and loving them for exactly who they were, not expecting (or wanting) them to be anything beyond that. This translated into an incredible ability to make new friends in all phases of her life while holding on tightly to old ones, from her Kappa Kappa Gamma sisters at WVU, to close friends in Pittsburgh, South Carolina, and finally in Montana.
Oma loved literature, with a particular fondness for poetry and novels that sought to address the truths of the human experience and the power of love. The keystone of several book clubs in Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Montana, and a caring teacher and eager volunteer at libraries across the years, she constantly shared her love of reading with her friends and her family.
Cooking was another great joy. Her apple pie, her spaghetti, and her chocolate cake proved the (delicious) sustenance of so many wonderful dinners spent with family and friends. She recently spoke to how much of a gift it was to have a husband or family to feed through the years, with the knowledge that what she was preparing would nourish and bring such happiness to those whom she loved so dearly. Her recipes will live on and will feed generations of Walls to come.
Among her other loves were spending time in nature, traveling across the United States and throughout Europe, sewing heirloom quilts, and caring for her fiercely loyal shelties, Bogey I and Bogey II.
Oma had an intellectual sharpness that never faded, a wonderful, witty sense of humor that was quick to a laugh or a smile, a remarkably clear memory that allowed her to transcend time, and an overwhelming love that reminded you of all that was good in this world.
Oma is survived by her children: David and his wife Joanna, Mary, and Michael; and by her grandchildren: Colin and his wife Katerina; Rebecca and her husband Jesse; Shawna, her husband Brandon and their two children Charlie Mae and Everette; Bethany; and Zachary.
Put simply, Oma understood the true nature of what it means to be human, and loved resolutely, unconditionally, and uncompromisingly through all the stages of her life. She shared this love with everyone she touched, and it has passed through the generations. It will continue to do so far beyond her (or our) time.
A memorial service will be planned for 2021.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be directed to Bozeman Public Library Foundation, Oma Walls Memorial Fund, 626 E. Main St., Bozeman, MT 59715; www.bozemanlibraryfoundation.org
Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
A memorial service will be planned for 2021.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Jun. 27, 2020.