On Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at the age of 67, Pamela (Pam, Pammy, Mama, Gramma, G'ma) Wright of Clearwater County, Alberta, Canada, passed away peacefully in the arms of the love of her life. Pam was surrounded by her family and friends for her last week and appreciated every moment that was shared.
The tales, the laughs and even the tears told an epic tale of an amazing woman and an even more amazing partnership with Ken, her loving husband of 47 years and the great adventures they had. Pam's legacy includes her children Christine (Will), Andy (Amanda) and the grandbabes; Susanne, Victoria and Elizabeth (Christine); Max, Wylie and Poppy (Andy), her sisters Susan (Steve), Kathy and Cheryl, as well as many friends and strays that have come and gone through the years. Pam was born on Nov. 24, 1952, to Mark and Susan Hampton in Butte, Montana. Her formative years were spent in Belgrade graduating high school in 1971 from Bozeman High School. She was a Theatre Arts Major at Montana State University until she fell in love with Ken Wright. Pam and Ken had a whirlwind romance. They traveled between Montana and South Dakota and beyond. Always the ones to take the road less traveled, Pam, Ken and kids moved to Canada where the established Bow Point Nursery, eventually building their haven (a shanty in the woods ... with wifi). The Wright Nursery is tucked into the hills between Caroline, Alberta, and Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.
Pam's greatest joys were her babes and roaming the hills with Ken to collect seed for the farm or just having an adventure to see where the road ends, she never went down to the end of the road without her Kenny.
A celebration of Pam's life will take place in the meadow at Wright Nursery in Caroline, Alberta. Cremation has taken place. Heart Land Funeral Service of Olds, Alberta, is entrusted with arrangements. Donations in Pam's name may be made to Red Deer Regional Health Foundation, Red Deer, Alberta, or the .
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Jan. 2, 2020