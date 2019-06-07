|
Patricia A. "Pat" Sweeney passed away on March 4, 2019 in Lewistown, MT. While living in Bozeman, she worked as an administrator in the newly developed Honors Program at MSU. She and Mick were actively involved in the lives of their children Scott, Mike, and Nancy, who attended Bozeman Rosary High School. She was preceded in death by her husband in 1994. Their children survive them, along with seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A memorial will be held on June 8 at 11:00 at St. James Episcopal Church in Lewistown, with luncheon to follow. Condolences may be sent c/o [email protected]
