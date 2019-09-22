|
Patricia "Pat" Anne Lowney Engbretson, 75, passed away September 1, 2019 at Tuality Community Hospital in Hillsboro, Oregon with her son by her side. She was born on November 11, 1943 in Moscow, Idaho to Dr. Robert and Mrs. Barbara Lowney.
Pat was raised in Bozeman, Montana where she graduated from Bozeman Senior High School in 1962. She married Richard Engbretson on December 26, 1961 and they had three children. The family moved around the US while Richard was in the Navy.
After her divorce from Richard, Pat became a working mother and for many years was busy working in management for Kmart and raising her children. Later in life she returned to school, enrolling at Montana State University where she earned her Bachelor's degree in History. After graduating she was employed by the University's Roland R. Renne Library where she worked in Special Collections and Archives until her retirement in 2010.
After retirement, Pat moved to Casper, Wyoming where she enjoyed time with her daughter, and in 2018 to Hillsboro, Oregon to be close to her son.
Pat was a dedicated member of Bozeman Elks Lodge #463 for over 20 years. During that time she spent many hours working with the outreach of the Veterans, Elks National Foundation, Most Valuable Student Scholarships as well as numerous other projects that benefitted the Bozeman community. Pat enjoyed reading, online games, gambling, binge watching Netflix series, watching her beloved MSU Bobcats football games and spending time with her family.
Pat is survived by her daughters Barbara (Brad) Stevens and Kathy (Jack) Riggs, son Michael (Suze), her brothers Eric Lowney and Philip Lowney (Janet), her grandchildren and great grandchildren whom she loved very much; Geneva Wild Colbert (Matt), Lisa Wild, Brandi Ann Spradling (Erik), Brandon Sanford, Lena Engbretson, Owen Engbretson, great grandchildren Delanie, Jack, and Mya. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister in law Doris Lowney.
A Celebration of Pat's life will be scheduled in Bozeman at a later date. Donations in Pat's name to Bozeman Elks Lodge #463 would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Sept. 22, 2019