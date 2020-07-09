Patricia "Pat" Margaret Orcutt Horton, formerly of Bozeman, passed away Sunday, June 28th, 2020 in Helena, Montana.



A Montana native, Pat was born on May 26th, 1930 in Miles City to Margaret "Peggy" and Paul Orcutt. She spent her early years on the YE ranch near Ashland, Montana. Her family later lived in White Sulphur Springs, Deer Lodge and Bozeman. Pat Graduated from Bozeman Senior High School in 1949, attended Cottey College in Nevada, Missouri for a year, returning to Bozeman and Montana State College, graduating in 1953 with a degree in History. Pat was the 3rd generation of women in her family to attain a college degree. While at college, Pat fell in love with and married Eugene "Ged" Horton, a mid-western man determined to live his dreams of ranching in Montana.



Pat and Ged briefly farmed near Delavan, Illinois, then moved west and raised their family and ranched south of Bozeman, Montana near Leverich Canyon for 11 years, then ranched north of Bozeman on Pass Creek until 1986 when they retired from full-time ranching and moved into Bozeman. They were then able to explore areas of the US and travel numerous times to Europe to visit many countries they found interesting in their common passion of studying history and the arts. Pat was active in PEO and served as her chapter's president. She was a volunteer for the Intermountain Opera and a member of the Valley View Country Club where she was an avid golfer.



Her welcoming smile brightened the day of everyone she met, even into her last days. She is missed. Her family would like to thank the kind, considerate and most capable hands of her many caregivers at both TouchMark Helena and Hospice St. Peter's Health. The comfort and respect given our mother will not be forgotten.



Pat was preceded in death by her husband, parents and sister, Louise "Mickey" Orcutt Frank (Jerome Frank). Pat is survived by her two daughters, Jane Horton (Doug Holly), Suzanne Stedman (David Stedman), granddaughter Tiana Lake (Cassidy Lake) and three great-grandchildren, Camden, Greyson and Aurora Lake. Pat is also survived by her sister, Judy Orcutt Holy (Norman Holy), a niece and two nephews and their families.



If you wish to honor her well-lived life, please send your support to either the Bozeman AU Chapter of PEO (c/o Linda Hughes, 45 Crescent Point Road, Bozeman, Montana 59715) or Intermountain Opera (c/o Mark Ringer, PO Box 37, Bozeman, Montana 59771).



