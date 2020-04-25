|
Patricia Tatiana Samplawski: Gathered by angels and carried away, forever to bloom in the Master's bouquet.
Patricia "Pat" peacefully and gracefully, from her home, became a flower in the Master's bouquet Holy Saturday, April 11, 2020.
Pat was born in December 1928 to George and Mary Wood in Donald, Wisconsin. She grew up on her family farm with three brothers and six sisters. On this modest, loving farm she was raised in deep Catholic faith, which showed in her words and actions throughout her life.
She married Emil Samplawski, Jr. in August 1946 and together they had one child, Emily (Samplawski) Cox. Pat and her husband Emil worked and ran their dairy farm until they retired the spring of 1990. When not in the barn milking Pat would be found gardening, sewing, and rarely sitting still. Pat took up leathercraft, making handbags and wallets for those in her family. She, on her own and by ear, learned to play the guitar, banjo, harmonica, and echo harp. She shined with total happiness whenever the opportunity arose to get the family together for a bit of music and singing. She especially loved to sing in harmony with her daughter, Emily. Pat genuinely enjoyed music and with that brought the desire to dance. She taught her daughter and grandchildren how to dance, dancing brought her so much joy she just had to pass it on. She danced every chance she had up until the last couple of years. Pat remained continually active, keeping her garden and flower beds in pristine condition. She admirably could be seen at 90 years old outside working in her gardens. Pat is known for having a beautiful smile, strong and witty personality, unconditional love for her family and her desire to have a righteous relationship with our Lord, Jesus Christ.
Pat is preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Mary Wood, her siblings, her husband Emil Samplawski, and grandson James Cox. She is survived by her daughter Emily Cox, grandchildren Bev (Byron) Omdahl and Justin (Heidi) Cox, along with eight great-grandchildren. She leaves hard shoes to fill and a list of beautiful friends.
A rosary and funeral mass at Holy Rosary Catholic Parish will be held when it is safe to gather again.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Apr. 25, 2020