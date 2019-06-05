Patrick Emmett Connors, 76, passed away of natural causes on May 30th, 2019. He was born in Richmond, CA to Ethel Fio Connors and Patrick Emmett Connors, Sr. on June 4th, 1942.



After graduating high school, Pat enlisted in the US Navy serving honorably for seven years. After being discharged he continued for another 23 years in the Naval Reserves. He was stationed on various ships traveling the world throughout his military career, including Vietnam during the war. Patrick eventually made his way to Yellowstone National Park as a Utility Systems Operator, retiring in 2010 after a 20-year career came to an end due to a stroke.



Patrick loved to tell stories and jokes. He loved model railroading and his part time job at the Gusher Pub in West Yellowstone. But above all, he was exceptionally proud of his Irish roots.



Patrick was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He was a charismatic man who was loved by all those who knew him, and he will be dearly missed.



He was preceded in death by his mother Ethel Connors and his father Patrick Connors, Sr. Patrick is survived by his wife Diane Connors; his two children Melanie (Guy) Irwin and Kevin (Apryl) Connors; his three grandkids Cole, Megan and Elsie Irwin and his sister Carol (Roger) Simmons.



Patrick's wishes were to be cremated and have his ashes buried at sea. There will be a memorial Saturday in West Yellowstone from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the wash house picnic area near the West Entrance.



Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com. Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary