Patrick Gavin Zirbel passed away unexpectedly on May 15, 2019 in Grass Valley, California with family at his bedside. He was born on 11/18/1963 to Dr. Clyde and Margaret Zirbel in Tokyo' (Tachikawa AFB), Japan. He was raised in Sacramento, California attending Rio Americano HS (81) and Barclay College, earning a degree in Paralegal Studies. He was employed in the insurance field, working at USSA as a injury claims adjuster. He moved to Bozeman in 2007 to help care for his parents, he called Bozeman his true home. He was often seen at Peet's Hill walking his Golden Retrievers, Kelly and Gus; he enjoyed fly fishing and the amazing beauty of Montana. Patrick was preceded in death by his brother, John Martin Zirbel (2013) and by his parents, Dr. Clyde and Margaret Zirbel ( 2018). He was extremely proud of his children, Gavin Patrick Zirbel (24) and Miranda Margaret Zirbel (21). He leaves behind his sister , Gretchen Trowbridge (Don) of Loomis, CA and brother, Clyde "Trace" Zirbel of Sacramento, CA. He leaves behind in Bozeman , nephew Brian Zirbel (Jennifer), Courtney Doane (Matt), Jolie Church ( Joel ) and Johanna Schmidt (Ivan). Family/friends will gather at Sunset Hills on August 22nd, at 4 PM to remember Patrick's life.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Aug. 21, 2019