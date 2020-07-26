Beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother passed away July 19, 2020 in Bozeman, Montana at the age of 86.
Patsy was born July 3, 1934 in Evanston, Wyoming to Clifford and Verlean Schofield. She grew up in Evanston in a large family of six sisters and two brothers, attending public schools and home school. Family included two brothers, Clifford Thomas, Jr., and Jay Dee Schofield, and six sisters Norma (Bruce Coleman), Gay Lynn (Marion Dunning), Denna (Leroy Lovato), Nancy (Dave Roark), Villa (Richard Dean) and Mona Schofield who died as an infant.
Patsy married George Sanford "Sandy" Ballinger on December 26, 1953 and they were blessed with three children, Cecelee Ann Carlson (Ballinger), Scott Allen Ballinger, and Christine Ballinger. During this early time in her life she lived in Hawaii where Sandy honorably served in the US Navy and Los Angeles, where Patsy worked for Lloyds of London providing insurance coverage to Hollywood stars. She was selected to appear on the TV show "Queen for A Day" but was so excited about her selection was unable to speak and couldn't go on. After returning to Evanston, Sandy Ballinger was sadly lost in a car accident in March of 1959.
On December 1, 1961, Patsy married William Morgan Harshfield and was again blessed with two sons Leo William Harshfield and Alan Reed Harshfield. William and Pasty moved their family to Montana and were owner/operators of an Amoco service station in Billings, Montana. Subsequently, Patsy returned to Evanston to be close to her parents. She held a position in the business office at the Wyoming state hospital with the responsibility of maintaining all patient accounts. She retired after 20 years of successful service. After retirement, Patsy was blessed and grateful to care for her parents until they passed away.
Patsy was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many positions in the church, including the Salt Lake Temple. Patsy was also a member of the Utah Daughters of the Pioneers and was proud of her extensive pioneer heritage. She served as a volunteer for many national and local organizations.
Pasty is survived by her children, Cecelee Ann Carlson (Ballinger), Scott Allen Ballinger, Christine Ann Ballinger, and Alan Reed Harshfield, 8 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and siblings Norma Coleman, Denna Lovato, and Gay Lynn Dunning. She loved her children unconditionally and had a very special place in her heart for her grandchildren. Every time you were told by Patsy that she loved you, time would stand still for the moment. Your heart and spirit would be enlightened and uplifted in an undeniably infectious way. You were truly blessed if you ever received this message from Patsy.
Patsy kept her Christmas tree decorated and lit up year around. She said it made her happy. In her later years when she was ready to go to bed she would say "It's bedtime for Bonzo" I don't know where she got that, but we enjoyed her saying it. Sometimes when embraced in a hug she would say "Love you little, love you big, love you like a little pig" This taught us the power of ambiguity. We always knew where we stood. Or did we? What a great sense of humor she had.
Some of her favorite things were babies, roses, coconut cake, Christine's dog Benjamin, TV shows Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy and Little House on the Prairie. Patsy had a strong testimony of Jesus Christ and looked forward to her visits from her ward church members. Her favorite songs were "You are my Sunshine" and "My Sweetheart's the Man in the Moon".
She was beloved by everyone wherever she lived. Especially at the Legion Villa where she lived until she passed. Her greatest legacy is that she had many trials throughout her life but remained sweet and kind despite it all.
We love and miss you Mom.
.