Paul Clark Boomhower, 84, of Tempe, Arizona passed away on May 9, 2020. He leaves behind a legacy that will never be forgotten.



Paul was born on April 17, 1936, in Minot, North Dakota, the Son of Paul and Evelyn Boomhower. He was the oldest of 3 siblings. He received his young education in St. Helens, Oregon, and in 1954, he was proud to join The United States Air Force, stationed first in Japan. On September 10, 1956, Paul married Jacqueline Joyce Smith while on leave. He was in Japan when his first-born son, Timothy Alan, was born in St. Helens Oregon. 18 months would go by before Paul was able to meet Tim. Paul, Jacqueline, and Tim's next home would be in Florida where Paul was stationed. Their third stationed Air Force base was in Maine and then Spokane, Washington, where their children, Daniel Clark, Tracey Ellen, and Leah Jean were born. The family stayed in Spokane for several years and then was stationed in Knob Noster, Missouri. There, they welcomed another daughter, Anne Elizabeth. Paul's final Air Force base would be in Cheyenne, Wyoming where, during the day, Paul worked on the Air Force base and Jackie was a cook at the Ramada Inn. They also owned a cleaning business and would take Tim and Tracey with them in the evenings to clean banks and other businesses.



In 1974, Paul retired from the Air Force as a Tech Sergeant and Communications Specialist. Although retired, he continued to work hard. He was an 18-wheeler, long-haul truck driver for North American Van Lines. He traveled all over the United States and he really enjoyed it. He also worked for an oxygen company, delivering oxygen to hospitals and businesses in Cheyenne, Wyoming.



Years later, Paul made the tiny town of Kaycee, Wyoming his home, where he was a maintenance man at the high school. After a while, he decided warmer weather was calling his name, so he moved to Arizona and retired for good. Arizona would become his home for the rest of his life.



One day in Benson, Arizona, he was having a beer and watching people dance when a beautiful woman walked by him. He asked her to dance, which they did, and then they parted ways. The very next day, Paul showed up at her door and asked if she wanted to join him for lunch. The rest is history. Paul and Judy were married on July 7, 2007, and two big families became one.



Paul had many hobbies, including woodworking, traveling in the motorhome with Judy, art, watching movies, and listening to country music ("The Grand Tour" by George Jones was his favorite song and he knew every word!). He also had many friends, who meant the world to him.



Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Evelyn, his sister, Elnora, his first wife, Jackie, his son-in-law, John Soderstrom, his daughter, Annie, and his daughter-in-law, Susie.



Paul is survived by his loving wife, Judy Boomhower of Tempe, Arizona. He is also survived by his sons, Tim Boomhower of Lexington, Nebraska, Dan (Chris) Boomhower of Tucson, Arizona, Jeff (Dany) of Hemet, California, Bill (Robin) of Elfrida, Arizona, and David of Elfrida, Arizona; and his daughters Tracey Soderstrom of Bozeman, Montana, Leah (Reggie) McCloud of Grand Island, Nebraska, Vicky (Steve) Harness; and his brother, Walter, of Longview, Washington. His surviving grandchildren are Nathan, Nicholas (Melanie), Kourtney, Amanda, Joshua, Jordan, Bradley, Zachary, Shane, Daniel, Ronald, Emily, Sara, Sean, Derek, Amber, Kimberly, Nicholas, Josh, Evan, Donny, Kyle, and William. His surviving great-grandchildren are Kaiden, Ellie, Drake, Jack, Cameron, Julianna, Jacqueline, Trinity, Oliver, Cassidy, Hunter, and Savannah. His surviving great-great-grandchildren are Mavis, Stanley, Liam, and Samantha.



Paul (aka Daddy) will be missed and remembered for so many wonderful things. He was a quiet man, but when he spoke, his words were meaningful and remembered. He was a strong but emotional man. He was happy but teared up at the end of every episode of The Walton's. He was a man of faith. He lived a good life and he knew where he was going when his time on earth was through. The hearts he touched will never be the same.



We look forward to celebrating Paul's extraordinary life with friends and family on a later date.



