Paul David Williams (59) passed away on October 30, 2020. He died suddenly of a heart attack while riding his mountain bike, beneath the warm desert sun in Hurricane, UT. Although we lost him far too early, we always knew that Paul wanted to take his last breath while doing something that he loved.



Paul was born and raised in Golden, Colorado. He was a proud Wheatridge Farmer before hisfamily made Hamilton, MT home. He attended and ran cross country for the University of Montana before graduating from Montana Tech in Geological Engineering. Shortly thereafter, he met the love of his life, Julie Tank Williams while teaching ski lessons in Vail, Colorado. The two shared a passion for outdoor adventure, an endless well of energy and humor, and a common vision for raising a family.



Paul and Julie raised their two children, Grant and Paige, in Lakewood, Colorado. Paul was a weekend warrior and shared his joy forthe outdoors with his wife and children throughout hislifetime. He taught Grant to have a steadfast mind and a deep commitment to your partner through multi-pitch rock climbing. Paige learnedto pick her path, enjoy the ride, and give 100% without being afraid to fail through skiing moguls with him. Paul was alwayscurious and eager to learn new skills. Throughout his life he shared his love through cooking, witty letters and poems, music, brewing, and birding.



Beyond his strengths as a family man, Paul had a long successful career as a hydrogeological engineer and enjoyed working for the top consulting firms in the industry. While he was highly respected for his technical knowledge and skills, he found it most rewarding to mentor young and aspiring professionals.



In 2017, Paul fulfilled his lifelong dream of returning to beautiful Big Sky Country where he felt closest to his family and nature.



Paul was preceded in death by his brother, David, and father, Jerry. He is survived by his mother, Judy Williams, two sisters, Gail Cluff and Leslie Williams, his wife, Julie, and two children, Grant and Paige.



In leiu of flowers, please donate, in memory of Paul, to Protect Our Winters, a nonprofit that helps passionate outdoor people protect the places and lifestyles they love from climate change.



