Paul Eugene Nelson was born in LeRoy, Minnesota to Jens and Helen Nelson, on July 26, 1938. He spent his childhood on the family farm, completing his education at the Junior College in Austin, MN before riding his motorcycle to Missoula to continue his studies. At the University of Montana, he earned his Bachelor of Music (1961) and Master of Music Education (1969). There, he was a member of the National Music Honorary, Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia. He settled with his then wife, Lorna (Mikelson) Nelson, in Big Timber, then Great Falls and Bozeman. He started his teaching career in Drummond, MT and continued at Bozeman Junior High School. It was there he taught his highly successful Electronic Music and General Music classes to generations of 7th-9th grade students. Professionally, he was also involved with the MMEA (Montana Music Educators Association). He may also be remembered for his participation in the City Band, Choir directing at the school and at the Lutheran Churches, Christ the King and Hope, as well as singing in the Symphonic Choir. With his family, "P Nelson's Quartet" he loved "punny jokes", camping and travel, including a year-long stay in Denmark to study with Danish and Swedish composers and researching his Danish heritage. In his retirement he loved his travel trailer (Airstream) and attending rallies, playing in community bands, as well as woodwork, instrument restoration and reading. He is preceded in death by his parents, and survived by his ex-wife, children and their spouses, and grandchildren: Wendy (Nelson) Brooke and husband Mark Brooke of Helena, MT, Perri (Nelson) Gallagher and husband Dan Gallagher of Castro Valley, CA and grandchildren, Amelia and Aaron Gallagher; his siblings: brother Karl (Jan) Nelson of Shell Rock, IA and sister Irene (Chuck) Carsen of Roundup, MT, and several nieces and nephews. His final resting place will be LeRoy Lutheran, MN. Memorials may be made to Bozeman Friends of Music in Paul's honor. Celebration of life will be held at a later date and time, to be announced. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com
