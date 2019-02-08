Resources More Obituaries for Paul Monaco Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Paul Monaco

Obituary Flowers Paus Monaco was born September 11, 1942 in Schenectady, New York to Angelo and Birdena O'Melia Monaco. He died February 4, 2019 in Billings, Montana.



Paul was philosophically libertarian, fiscally conservative, intellectually nominalist, and politically skeptical. He held abiding respect for justice and equal treatment under the law, and great admiration for the United States Constitution. He admired fairness, and respected anyone who could step back from an issue in order to analyze it judiciously. He believed that the best part of his education was his participation as an undergraduate in intercollegiate debate. Each debater had to prepare--and be ready to argue--both the affirmative and the negative on any topic. Although he was probably born with a contrarian temperament, the experience of debate deeply reinforced his suspicion of single-minded ideas held too rigidly. He disliked pomposity and pretentiousness, and was invariable wary of those he thought



wallowed in those two vices--politicians, preachers, and professors. He believed that the best teaching was done with a chuckle, and that the best learning was done with a smile.



Paul nurtured special tastes--for dry martinis straight up, lasagna di magro, eggplant parmesan, enchiladas suiza, and shrimp curry. He adored sunshine and clear skies, and people who were kind and loving toward dogs and cats.



He leaves his beloved wife Victoria, their dog Gabriel, and the family cats. Beyond his booming voice, and at time animated physical presence, Paul was deeply private. It was his request that there be no funeral, memorial, or celebration of his life. He wished to be cremated. Anyone wishing to remember him might consider a donation to two organizations he supported:



a sanctuary caring for 1,500 abandoned and abused dogs, cats, and horses, D.E.L.T.A. Rescue, P.O. Box 9, Glendale, CA 91209, or an organization that trains and provides service dogs to its clients for free, Guide Dog Foundation for the Blind, 317 East Main Street, Smithtown, New York 11787-9897.