Pearl LaVerne Sparks, 89, of Belgrade, Montana, passed away peacefully at home with her loving friends by her side, on Wednesday, December 18, 2019.
LaVerne Sparks was born on August 5th, 1930 in Emporia, Kansas. She was the 4th of five children born to Alfred and Ruth (Wood) McIlvain, and the last to survive.
LaVerne married Robert Long in 1944 and they had three children, Robert Jr. Charlene, and Diana. She married John Leroy Sparks in 1953 and they had two children, Kevin and Dana. LaVerne and John were married for 64 years, and resided in California for most of those years, where LaVerne raise her children and was a stay at home Mom.
LaVerne was an accordion player and played music with her husband and many different friends through the years. There was always music in the house and she passed that love of music to all her children. Along with music she liked riding motorcycles and getting together with family and friends.
LaVerne moved to her beloved Montana in 1990, where she said she felt at home and wanted to live there the rest of her days. She and her husband had a long and happy retirement, traveling, exploring, and visiting family and friends. During this time in her life she was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses on June 4th, 2005.
LaVerne is survived by her son, Robert Long Jr. (Vicki) of Missouri; daughters, Charlene Fyler (Dennis) of Arizona; and Dana Taddei (John) of Idaho; 5 Grandchildren; 13 Great Grandchildren; and 1 Great Great Grandchild.
LaVerne is preceded in death by her husband, John Leroy Sparks (June 13,2018); daughter, Diana Tompkins (September 22,2018); son Kevin Sparks (March 19,2009); Grandson, Keith Boyd (October 24,2002); parents, Alfred and Ruth; brothers, Bernard (Mac); and Alfred Lee; sisters, Alberta and Betty.
Laverne's passion was music, her joy was her Grandchildren, and her greatest peace was Jehovah.
A special thanks to Bozeman Hospice for your many years of care and support, and our deepest gratitude to Rick and Halli Reed for their love, kindness and care. LaVerne was loved by many and will be missed by all.
A memorial service will be held at 2:30 pm on Saturday, December 28, 2019, Belgrade Kingdom Hall located at 5590 Jackrabbit Ln. - Belgrade. Barton Hinch will officiate. To view the obituary or share condolences, visit: www.Franzen-Davis.com.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Dec. 24, 2019