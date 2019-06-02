Resources More Obituaries for Pete Hofer Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Pete Hofer

1936 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Pete Hofer went to be with the Lord on May 27th, 2019 at 12:05pm. At 83 years old, Pete was a very active individual and was traveling back to Montana after visiting his grandson, Payton, who had just graduated from high school in Yukon, Oklahoma. He was riding his motorcycle west on I-40 near Sayre, Oklahoma when he left the roadway and crashed on May 25th. He was air lifted to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where he spent several days on life support before passing away.







Pete was one of nine children, born to Jacob and Elizabeth Hofer. Pete was born in Raley, Alberta, Canada on January 10th, 1936 but moved to a farm north of Chester, Montana in his teens. The Hofer family had a strong belief in God and Jacob passed on biblical teachings to his children. Pete started his personal relationship with Jesus as a teen eventually attending Bible college in both Canada and South Carolina before entering the mission field with Open Air Campaigners on the streets of Chicago. However, shortly before that he married Fanny Crosby, of Carlisle NY. The newlyweds made their home in the south side of Chicago in 1966.



During this time Pete could be found preaching on the street corners, pastoring a store front church, visiting prisons and talking about Jesus to everyone he met. In 1967, the couple moved to Calgary, Alberta where Pete continued to preach the gospel in various media formats to include radio and television. Pete would also preach at Bible camps, on the street corner, at "skid row missions" of Calgary and at church. During this time, their three children were born. Five years later, Pete and Fanny along with their three children, Timothy, Matthew and Elizabeth moved back to the Ranch in Northern Montana.







Pete then started a television ministry, which aired on the Montana Television Network out of Great Falls, Montana. The KRTV show lasted 13 years. Also, during this time, Pete would speak frequently at Bible camps, hold evangelistic meetings and guest speak at country churches across Montana, Southern Alberta and the Northern United States. In 1989, following a house fire Pete and Fanny moved to Three Forks, Montana where he continued to serve the Lord until the day of his passing.







Pete could be found handing out biblical tracks and talking about the Lord to anyone who would listen. Although always feeling he just wasn't doing enough for the Lord, he managed to put three children through college, stay married to his beloved Fanny for 53 years, and bring countless lost souls to Christ. He enjoyed painting, reading and riding his motorcycle. He loved his three children dearly and had a special spot in his heart for his grandchildren, especially his great granddaughter Cedar Joy.







Pete is survived by his beloved wife Fanny; his eldest son Timothy & his wife Monica, of Los Angeles CA, their children Ayana, Maliaka, Emma, Jared, and Cooper; his middle son Matthew & his wife Monica of Yukon OK, their children Nico, Paige, Payton, and Paxon; his daughter Elizabeth & her husband Bob of Spokane Valley WA, their children Charlotte and Charity; his brothers, Herbert & his wife Laura, Jack; Joe & his wife Ruth; Marvin and John. He is preceded in death by his father Jacob, his mother Elizabeth, his sister Kathrenia, his sister Elizabeth, and his brother Edward. Although flawed in the eyes of men, he was perfect and a treasure in the eyes of God. Pete will be greatly missed by those who knew him.