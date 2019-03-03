Peter Lawrence Blanksma, 89, passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Spring Meadows Senior Living in Bozeman, Montana. He was born March 12, 1929 near Churchill, Montana to Renk and Fannie (Bouma) Blanksma, the third of four children. He grew up on a farm south of Churchill and attended Little Holland School through eighth grade after which he farmed with his parents.



He married Charlotte Stuivenga on May 28th, 1952 in Grangeville, Idaho. Together, they raised five boys on the family farm. They were both long time members of Manhattan Christian Reformed Church.



Peter had a passion for farming and travelling. During the winters when farm work slowed down, he would travel around the country, typically by car. No matter where he was, Pete was always seen meeting new people and making new friends. He was a regular patron at the Korner Cafe, where he enjoyed socializing and catching up with old friends. He enjoyed all aspects of farming, including field work, tending livestock, and learning about new agricultural practices. Among his favorite tasks were operating a tractor tilling the soil and harvesting grain on the hillsides of his farm.



He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, and his younger brother Richard. Peter is survived by his sons; Rick (Carrie) of Billings, Mike of Quincey, FL, David of Bozeman, Daryl (Laura) of Manhattan, and Loren (Deborah) of Bozeman; grandchildren, Eric (Molly) Blanksma, Craig Blanksma, Alyssa (Kurt) Koopman, Adam (Tawnya) Blanksma, Rachel (Curtis) Flesch, Darcy (Carson) Quinnell, Brittany (Carson) Welch, Courtney Blanksma, and Melissa and Madison Blanksma; and several great grandchildren, Seth, Ben, and Carolyn Blanksma, Aurora Koopman, Owen Blanksma, and Odin Flesch. He is also survived by his sisters, Ann VanDyke of Bozeman and Annette DeBoer of Sun City West, Arizona.



A viewing will be held from 4-7 pm on Wednesday, March 6 at Dokken Nelson Funeral Service in Bozeman. Graveside services will be held at 10 am Thursday, March 7 at Churchill Cemetery followed by an 11:00 a.m. service to celebrate his life at Manhattan Christian Reformed Church.



Memorials may be made to Samaritan's Purse or Back to God Ministries International.



The family would like to thank Spring Meadows and Hospice of Bozeman for the high-quality care provided.



Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary