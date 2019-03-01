Peter Davis Lazar, born June 7, 1983, left us in the Bridger Mountains Tuesday, February 26th. He died on his skis doing what he loved best. The avalanche that caught him gave him no chance.



Pete surrounded himself with loving friends and family. His fascination about the world and boundless curiosity was both infectious and inspiring. Pete continues to be a shining light in all our lives. He is missed.



Pete grew up in Santa Fe, NM. He attended college first at UNM in Albuquerque, then graduated from MSU in Bozeman with a degree in Fish and Wildlife Biology. Two years ago, after seven seasons of salmon fishing in Alaska, Pete returned to school with renewed passion. He had just been accepted into the Doctor of Physical Therapy program at the University of Utah, where he was to begin his studies in May.



Pete was preceded in death by his mother, Leslie Davis and his uncle, Charlie Stathacos. He is survived by his father William Lazar and his wife Lynn Rosen, his brother Aaron, sister-in-law Jenny, nieces Leslie Rose and Frances Rae, aunts Patty Wilson, Lauren Davis, and Margery Lazar, uncles Rich Wilson, and Jad Davis, and his cousins Alex Wilson and Ellen Lyons.



A Celebration of Pete's life will be held at 5:30 pm. Tuesday, March 5th at Jim Bridger Lodge, Bridger Bowl MT.



Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Mar. 1, 2019