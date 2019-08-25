|
PETER HARTLING SIMON born in New Haven, Connecticut August 26, 1945 and on June 6, 2019 journeyed Home after courageously battling cancer with tremendous strength, hope and amazing grace. Peter attended Limestone High school; a bright student, enjoyed sports and competed in downhill skiing competitions. In 1966 to 1970 Peter served our country proudly in the US Air Force and then attended University of Philippines in Baguio; his passion was photography. Peter embarked on journeys to many interesting Countries and places; England remained his favorite. He learned different customs, experienced and contributed to different cultures befriending many interesting and diverse peoples. He was a true gentleman who had an adventurous spirit, a quick; yet, subtle wit and wanted to be remembered for his humor and ingenious pranks. Peter was a caring and loving man of few words yet spoke volumes; always willing to lend a supportive hand and ear, to those in need, sadly neglecting his own at times. He brightened the lives of those around him! He had many interests: accomplished photographer, loved music, played guitar, read widely mainly non-fiction, an amazing cook and enjoyed the vast wilderness, the quaint interesting small towns of Montana and hiking, snowshoeing the trails of Yellowstone National Park and simply relaxing while watching 'what if' films such as Star Trek, 2001 A Space Odyssey and Star Wars. Peter particularly enjoyed gazing with quizzical wonderment at the Heavens through his prized telescope. Peter and Rose met while both employed at the Sheraton Ritz Hotel in Minneapolis 1977, married in 1979 and since have enjoyed many adventures, valuable lessons and experiences together. Visiting Yellowstone twice a year; in 1995 blessed with the opportunity to settle within the area. Finding satisfaction working within the yard/home often accompanied by a special little fox. Within his professional life, Peter was Food & Beverage Director of Holiday Inns: Minneapolis, Milwaukee, Omaha and Territory Guam. He met his career goal as General Manager of the Povah'a Historic Stagecoach Inn, West Yellowstone. ln the Winter of Peter's years he managed and transformed Ladd Lincoln's Yellowstone Park Village, West Yellowstone into a unique and special Gift Shop. Peter is preceded in physical death by his father Julius Andrew Simon and mother Hope Victoria Hartling Simon, grandparents Julius and Susie Simon (teenage immigrants from Hungary), Reverend Ernie Simon (Ruth), lrene Simon Thomas (Dr. Harvey Thomas), father-in-law Louis James Ferrara and mother-in-law Hansi Emma Lorenzen Ferrara, dear brothers-in-law Dennis Samuel Ferrara, most recently our Robert Gary Ferrara and our beloved Puppet and Pooh Bear. Peter, a breath and a heartbeat away, leaves behind loving companion and wife of 40 years Rose, Aunt E-Dee Hartling Johnson, brothers and sisters-in-law, many relatives, "extended" family members and friends. We who know him well, choose now to lovingly recall and cherish many years of precious memories. We rejoice in faith the knowledge Peter is now "experiencing" the very Heavens he could only gaze upon once upon a time. His most amazing Journey now taken, having been welcomed home by the arms of our Lord Jesus Christ and all our spiritual brothers and sisters, in Christ. Peter's physical presence shall be missed by many! ALL of you who have provided such genuine uplifting support and remained powerful prayer partners through-out Peter's illness shall remain always a significant precious part of our amazing Journey. To Medical Professionals, staff and all at Madison Valley Hospital in Ennis, Big Sky Hospital & Clinic, West Yellowstone Clinic, EMTS, Social Services, Bozeman Deaconess Hospital, special mention Dr. Gregory Pritham, Urology and Dr. Andrew Sullivan and Deb, Pulmonology, for your tireless efforts, time, kindness and tremendous patience, Dr. Justin D. Thomas, Missy and Tammy, Dr. David L. Parks and Jen, Peter's very special PCP Dr. Jeremy Mitchell & all of you at the Anti-Coagulation Clinic "Thank you" seems inadequate. A Private gathering at the renowned Minnesota Horticultural Gardens and Landscape Arboretum in Chaska, Minnesota will be held at a future date. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Aug. 25, 2019