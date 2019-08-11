|
Pete was called home on Friday, August 2, 2019, at the young age of 35. He was born on December 12, 1983 to Dorothy Bleken and Jeff Morden in Billings, Montana. Pete grew up learning a love for the outdoors and was a true Montana man. He enjoyed hunting, camping, fishing, boating, snowmobiling or pretty much anything that brought him outdoors. He was hardworking and always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. Pete had a charming sense of humor and a kind demeanor that made it easy for him to make friends all over. In January 2004, Pete became a proud father to Jade Morden. Jade was his sunshine and his little princess. His amazing smile and shining personality will be missed by many.
Pete is survived by his daughter Jade Morden, his mother and step-father Dorothy and Dan Bleken, his grandmother Shirley Kavonius and his brother Andrew Morden. He is preceded in death by his father Jeff Morden.
"Saying goodbye doesn't mean anything. It's the time we spent together that matters, not how we left."
Trey Parker
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Aug. 11, 2019