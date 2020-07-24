1/
Peter Norlander
In Memory of Peter Norlander. Please join friends and family for an outdoor Gathering of Remembrance on Saturday, August 1st at 263 Story Hill Rd Bozeman, MT 59715. Plan to arrive between 9:00 and 11:00AM with photos or a written memory to share if possible. If you are unable to attend, please send your memories so that Nancy receives them by July 28th and can add them to the display for others to enjoy. Masks appreciated. Call Bob at 579-7086 for directions/questions. www.Franzen-Davis.com

Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Jul. 24, 2020.
