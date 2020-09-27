Philip Ray South of Sheridan, Montana passed away in the early hours of June 17,2020 with both of his sons by his side. Phil was 101 years of age. Phil was born on March27, 1919 to William and Clara South in Bozeman, Montana. after attending school in Manhattan and Bozeman, Montana, Phil worked at various jobs until the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. He dodged the draft by joining the U.S. Marine Corps. Phil caught a ship to the South Pacific where he was a scout and saw extensive combat at Guadalcanal and New Guinea. After the war, Phil worked with his brother Dick South at canning plants in Indiana and Washington. He attended college at Montana State on the G.I. Bill, obtaining both Bachelors and Masters of Science degrees. Phil served as a warden for the Montana Fish and Game Department out of Dillon, Montana. In Dillon, he met the love of his life, Carol Ann Tovey. They were married on August 29, 1954. On August17, 1955 William Tovey South(Bill) was born. On August 3, 1957, the second of two sons, Richard David South (Rick) was born.



Phil was employed as a big game biologist for the U.S. forest Service . the family lived in several locations, including St. Regis, Missoula and finally Billings where he retired in August 1980. Phil, Carol and Rick moved to a small ranch outside Sheridan, Montana, to build their dream home. By this time, Bill and his wife, Louise, now lived in Hawaii but visited the family in Montana as much as possible. Phil's lifelong hobbies included fishing, exploring, painting and photography.



Phil was preceded in death by the loss of Carol in March 2016. Two sisters, Lorraine and Mildred, and two brothers, Dick Dave passed earlier.



Phil is survived by sons Bill( Louise) South of Kaneohe, Hawaii, and Rick South of Sheridan, Montana. Also, Phil is survived by his youngest sister, Joyce Seeman of Manhattan, Montana, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



A memorial and celebration of life was held for Phil on July 24,2020 at St. James Episcopal church in Dillon, Montana. This church is where Phil and Carol were married. After the service, Phil was buried at Sweetwater Cemetery outside of Dillon with full Marine honors and participation by the VFW.



