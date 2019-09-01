|
Philip Roger Edwards, 80, died Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Edgewood Memory Care Community in Belgrade, Montana following a courageous battle against Alzheimer's disease. He leaves his wife of 58 years, Keitha (Fisk) Edwards; his daughters, Kelly (Pat) Dodson, Florence, MT; Phyllis (Dan) Browder, Missoula, MT; and Valerie (Spence) Jahner, Bozeman, MT; Four Grandchildren: Jessica and Colton Browder and Tanner and Gabrielle Jahner. Phil also leaves his brother, Joe (Jean) Edwards and a large extended family. Born in Whitehall, MT to Robert Ross and Lillian Elsie Edwards, he was the youngest of eight children. He was raised in Cardwell, MT until the 3rd grade, before the family moved to Whitehall. It was here that Phil met his best friend, Danny Smith and they remained best friends and fishing buddies for the next 73 years. After graduating from Whitehall High in 1957, Phil enlisted in the United States Army. After serving two years in Alaska he was honorably discharged in 1959. He returned to Montana and began his lifetime telephone career with Mountain Bell. During this time, he met the love of his life, Keitha, and they married in 1961. Phil's true passions in life were family and fishing. His love of fishing took him to the rivers and lakes of Montana, Alaska, Idaho, Washington and Canada. A longtime member of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and the National Rifle Association, Phil was a true sportsman with a deep love of the outdoors. Phil's family would like to extend a special thank you to Danny and Chris Smith and Frank and Nonie Raths for their unwavering love and support. Thank you also to Edgewood Memory Care and Compassus Hospice for holding him in loving care. Services for Phil will take place on Saturday, September 14th at 12:00 pm at Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service, 300 Highland Blvd., Bozeman, MT 59715. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Phil's name to the , MT Chapter, 3010 11th Avenue North, Billings, MT 59101, . Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Sept. 1, 2019