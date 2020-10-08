Phyllis McCormick, 88, of Cody passed away peacefully on October 3, 2020.
She was born on July 21, 1932 to James and Kathleen Lane in Three Forks, MT. Phyllis met her high school sweetheart, Bill McCormick, in Three Forks. She attended the University of Montana and became an elementary school teacher. The family resided in California, Montana, Washington, Colorado, and Wyoming over the years and enjoyed all these areas and their many dear friends. Phyllis treasured her family. She enjoyed years of volunteering, including in recent years at the Buffalo Bill Historical Center, Cody Art League, St Anthony's Catholic Church, and Buffalo Bill Dam Visitor Center. Phyllis was an avid and excellent bridge player. Yellowstone was a very special place to her since childhood.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Wm (Bill) McCormick. Children; Kathleen Spangler, Tim McCormick (Marty), Ann Shelby, Dan McCormick (Kim). Grandchildren; Robert, Christina, Nora, Emma, Max. Siblings; Jim Lane, Susan Heahlke. Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, sister Mary Batchelder and son in law Chuck Shelby.
Memorial service will be held at a later date in Cody with final interment in Three Forks, Montana. The family is very grateful for the compassionate care of Spirit Mountain Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Spirit Mountain Hospice, St. Anthony's Catholic Church, or the Cody Library.
An online guestbook is available at www.BallardFH.com