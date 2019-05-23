William Arnold Boegli, 25, was born on April 20, 1919 in Austin, MN. In 1922 he moved to Sedan, MT with his father, Walter, a cheesemaker; mother, Louise; older brother, Don; and younger sister, Elinor. In 1926 brother, Paul was born. The three older children had many adventures around Sedan and rode horses to the Sedan school.



He registered for the draft on October 16, 1940 in Livingston, MT. While in the Army he married Beulah Beebe of Sedan on November 27, 1942. Pvt. Boegli was killed in action on September 30, 1944 on Angaur Island. Unfortunately, we know little about William, after he was killed his family spoke little of him and his Army records were destroyed in St. Louis.



On 30 September 1944 members of the 332d Infantry Regiment were engaging the "last series of strong Japanese positions on Angaur." According to unit reports, "The concealed enemy emplacements were arranged in a half circle along a large area of twisted coral cliffs covered with thick jungle growth. Both Japanese ?anks rested on nearly impassable coral precipices. From this natural stronghold, machine guns and deadly snipers fire swept all approaches. Enemy mortars and grenades strengthened this fire." During 30 September, several members of L Company, 332d Infantry Regiment were "badly wounded" when attacking "a fiercely defended salient of the Japanese positions." Private (Pvt) William A. Boegli, a member of L Company, volunteered to lead a group of litter bearers to evacuate the wounded servicemen even though the area "was still exposed to heavy enemy sniper fire." Private Boegli was "instantly" shot and killed while attempting to accomplish his mission. Officials described Pvt Boegli actions as, "[Gallantly] taking the lead he required that litter bearers to follow him at a safe distance. While guiding the group forward, he was mortally wounded. Private BOEGLI's voluntary assumption of a hazardous mission was an inspiration to his entire company."



His closest survivors are his nephews, Don, Ralph and Norman McHenry, Bill, John, and Joe Boegli; nieces, Faith Green, Laura Cramer, Deanne Love and Theresa Pomerleau, all Boeglis.



Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 25th at 11 am at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. Interment to follow in Sunset Hills Cemetery with full military honors.



Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on May 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary