Rachel S. West-Bennett, 83, of Great Falls, passed away on Wednesday July 22, 2020 of natural causes and a broken heart. Cremation has been entrusted to Croxford Funeral Home.
Rachel was born in Great Falls on March 3, 1937 to Carl and Barbara West. She was the first of four children and is survived by her sister Carol Bonderenko of Great Falls, Donnie West of Great Falls, and Art (Dottie) West of Great Falls.
Rachel grew up in Great Falls, making life-long friends along the way. One of those friends happened to be a cowboy, yes, he wore boots and a hat and came from Colorado. This cowboy/ flyboy, Gary F Bennett, stole her heart and married her on January 3, 1958 in Denver, CO. Rachel and Gary were blessed with four children; Cynthia of Bozeman, Brenda (Beau) of Wyoming, Keith (Betty) of Great Falls, and Liane who was waiting up in heaven for her mommy. She was also blessed with three grandchildren; Tyler Bennett of Bozeman, Gina Bennett of Three Forks, and Shalina (Andy) Lingley of Bozeman; and three great-grandchildren, Hannah and Warden of Three Forks, and Linnea of Bozeman.
You were always welcome in Rachel's house. Everyone was treated as family and fit right in. She loved all people, her yard, flowers, birds, and animals. She was a very kind-hearted caring lady with a wicked sense of humor. She spent most of her time in the Gallatin Valley, retiring from the Bozeman Daily Chronicle before moving back to Great Falls. While in Bozeman she made many lifelong friends and watched her family grow. While in the valley she inherited many other children and grandchildren.
She was a daughter, sister, wife, aunt, mom, and grandma that will be missed forever. She leaves behind many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. She did not want a funeral or service of any kind. You can now go visit her, Gary, and Liane at Highland Cemetery.
