|
|
Raegan Fassbinder, beloved and forever wife of Joel, faithful and loving mother to Emerson, joined the angels in Heaven on Dec. 11, 2019, ten days shy of her 48th birthday, after putting up a courageous fight against pancreatic cancer.
She was born Raegan Anne Hatcher to James and Patricia Hatcher on Dec. 29, 1971, in Del Rio, TX. She lived with her parents at Laughlin Air Force Base, as her father was stationed there during pilot training.
Later, they moved to Mesa, Arizona, where she attended Mountain View High School, graduating in 1990. From there, she studied marketing at Northern Arizona University, and nursing at Montana State, graduating in 1994 and 2004 respectively, earning a bachelor's degree in each discipline.
Raegan attended a Christmas party in Dec. of 1994, and though she was currently engaged to be married, she was literally swept off her feet by a tall, handsome cowboy by the name of Joel, who knew all the right moves on the dance floor and then some. After the dance, Joel told his buddy Brian that he was going to marry that girl, to which his friend replied, "she is way out of your league!"
Upon Joel's first proposal to Raegan, her reply was negative, with some strong advice that he had to sober up first. So, Joel went right to work on that project, and after a few years, completing it for the most part, he cooked up an elaborate plot to propose again. This plan involved hauling a load of horses for Linda Chambless down to Texas, then swinging back through Arizona to meet with Raegan's father, to ask his permission, and to pick up an heirloom engagement ring from him, if permission was granted. This side trip made the trip much longer than Raegan thought it should, which resulted in a come-to-Jesus tongue-lashing from her upon his return. Surviving that, Joel asked meekly if he could talk, explained his tardiness, produced the ring, popped the question, to which Rae gladly accepted. Celebration commenced complete with cheap wine from Albertsons and green wine glasses from Arbys. They were married at the 320 Ranch on July 25, 1998. Their only child, Emerson Jaymes, was born on October 9, 2008, and is now a thriving 5th grader with a huge heart, who is becoming quite the accomplished ski racer and cowgirl, holding her own with the likes of the Lazy J bunch.
One of Raegan's passions was her time, nearly 15 years, spent as an RN in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at St. Vincent's in Billings. She dearly loved working with her colleagues at St. V's, and the "tiny humans" as she called them. She considered her work there a privilege and a calling rather than a job. Her other passion, of course, was her family.
Raegan was preceded in death by her father, James. She is survived by her husband, Joel; daughter, Emerson; mother, Patrica Barrows; stepsister, Dana Kingshill and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Joel, Emerson, and Patricia wish to convey their deep gratitude to the staff at Bozeman Cancer Center, Compassus Hospice, and hundreds of friends who loved Raegan through her painful and difficult journey.
Raegan loved seeing sandhill cranes in the field, who mate for life, as they always reminded her of her life with Joel and Emerson.
A celebration of Raegan's life will be held on Dec. 28, 2019, 1:00 p.m., at the Emerson Cultural Center Ballroom. Memorial donations may be sent to the Bozeman Health, Cancer Center for infusion chairs.
Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Dec. 14, 2019