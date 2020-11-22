Dr. Ralph H. Berry, Jr., 99, of Bozeman passed away peacefully Sunday, October 11, 2020, after a long and honorable life. Born in Meridien, Connecticut and raised in Reading, Pennsylvania, Ralph lived his last 30 years in Bozeman, which he loved immensely- along with his beloved wife, Ruth, who died Sept 17, 2016.
Ralph was born on July 17, 1921, to parents Ralph H. Sr and Sarah L (Messner) Berry. After graduating from Reading High School, Ralph went on to attend Muhlenberg College and Temple Medical School. He married Ruth Eleanor Landis on June 22, 1946.
Shortly after he married, Ralph was stationed as an Army First Lieutenant in Sheridan, Wyoming, where he fell in love with the West. After several years, the couple returned to the Reading, Pennsylvania area for 30 years, where Ralph practiced pediatrics, in private practice and on staff at the Reading Hospital. Together they raised four children: daughters Suzanne and Linda, and sons David and Ralph (Rick) III.
Even as he pursued his life-long passion as a physician in Pennsylvania, Ralph maintained his love of hiking, hunting, fishing, photography, and camping. His love of the Northern Rockies drew him to Bozeman in the mid-80s. He eventually became the Director of Montana State University Student Health Center and was well-liked for his warmth and fairness. He made MSU one of the first Universities in the U.S. to institute requirements for immunizations. Ralph loved to share his enthusiasm for Bozeman, its mountains and its beauty with others. Read "Ralph Berry celebrates atop Sacajawea Peak" Bozeman Daily Chronicle, Sunday, July 15, 2001. He was 80 years old at the time.
Ralph was preceded in death by son Ralph (Rick), III and his beloved wife Ruth of 70 years, to whom he devoted a decade of caregiving in her final years. He is survived by his son, David Berry of Bozeman, and two daughters, Suzanne Berry and Linda Berry (Close), as well as his grandchildren Sarah Fehl, Erin Gross, Grace Close, Grant Close and great grandchildren Addie and John Fehl, and Olivia and Will Gross.
We would like to extend a thank you to The Springs at Bozeman for their loving care.