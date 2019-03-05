Resources More Obituaries for Ralph Nichols Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ralph Nichols

1920 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Ralph Nichols passed away on February 22, 2019, at home in Belgrade MT, surrounded by his loving family.



Ralph was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on March 21, 1920 to DeWitt Nichols and Edwina Yearian Nichols. He attended elementary school in Salmon Idaho and after spending one year of high school in Missoula, graduated from Salmon High School in 1938 as valedictorian.



During his teen years he spent most of his weekends and summers on his grandparents' sheep and cattle ranch in the Lemhi Valley. His grandmother, Emma Yearian was known as the Sheep Queen of Idaho, but Ralph always preferred the cattle. In 1938, he enrolled in the University of Montana in Missoula to major in geology and was a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity. During his junior year he started flying with the Civilian Pilot Training Program and received his pilot's license. He was quick study for aeronautics and flew planes and helicopters and even had a landing strip at his ranch. He graduated with honors from the University of Montana in the spring of 1942 with a Bachelor Degree in Geology and by fall had enlisted with the Navy.



In 1946 he married Blanche Owen of Waurika, Oklahoma and settled at the family ranch at Lemhi Idaho. In 1949 their daughter Mary Edwina (MaryEd) was born and the family bought a ranch in the Big Hole Valley, south of Butte. This was to be his home for fifty years. He loved ranching and was President of the Outfitters and Guides Association while taking clients on hunting trips around the area. Blanche and Ralph divorced in 1966.



In 1976 he finished his Master's Degree in Paleontology at the University of Montana, Missoula while still ranching in the Big Hole Valley. He remained active with paleontology throughout his life and many of his fossil discoveries are housed with the University of Montana, Missoula and the Museum of the Rockies, Bozeman. He loved science and the contributions he made were to advance knowledge of fossil mammals. He went fossil hunting with colleagues, students or family members every summer. He was a lifelong scholar and was a Research Associate for the Museum of the Rockies, Bozeman, Montana and Carnegie Museum of Natural History, Pittsburg, Pennsylvania. He was the recipient of the 4th Morris Skinner Award from the Society of Vertebrate Paleontology, in 1993. His numerous publications centered mainly on geological and paleontological studies.



Gayle Sheppard, of Cut Bank Montana, was the perfect fit and married him at their ranch in 1981. Gayle once claimed that it would be a cold day before she married him, and she got her wish the night before their wedding with a heavy frost which cemented their unwavering love. Their love grew with two daughters, Rachel and Sara born in 1982 and 1983, respectively.



Together with his wife Gayle, his love for horses and the great outdoors was instilled in their girls. He spent his time teaching them how to train horses, chase and doctor cows and how to manage a ranch. He had a brilliant mind and an amazing sense of humor. He always had the perfect turn of a phrase for any situation.



Ralph helped start the first rodeo at Montana State University, riding broncs during his time on the rodeo team. His love for horses was matched by his love for adventure. He rode horses over mountain trails that only the brave and/or crazy would attempt. When he wasn't feeding cows in the winter, he was an avid skier and spent many winters skiing at Lost Trail ski area with his whole family. He traveled by plane, train, automobile, horse, boat, snow-plane, snowmobile, skis, moose and foot when the opportunity presented itself.



He had an unparalleled wit, and when he told a story we all made sure to listen. Some of his most memorable stories were of flying helicopters, bears on the ranch and riding a moose and travel that included a trip around the world. We have all found solace in the stories he wrote now that he is gone.



In 2000 Ralph and Gayle sold the ranch and moved to Belgrade, MT. Ralph continued his paleo work and they found more time to travel.



Ralph's parents preceded him in death. Ralph is survived by his wife, Gayle Nichols , his daughters, Mary Ed Berry (Peter) of Montana, Dr. Rachel Nichols (Matt Dubrovich) of Colorado, and Dr. Sara Nichols of Colorado, his sister Janet Moore of Arizona, his nephews James Selway of Virginia, and Jack Selway (Sherry) of Colorado, numerous cousins and dear friends.



His ashes will be scattered in the Big Hole Valley as he requested, in the spring. Memorials may be made in his name to the Lemhi County Historical Museum of Salmon Idaho. He was so loved and so missed. Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.