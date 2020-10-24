Randy was born September 29, 1953 in Bozeman, MT and died of natural causes, October 13, 2020 at this home in Henderson, NV.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother Bob and Jeannie Smith, his young son, Dylan Smith, his brother Clinton Smith and sister, Jane Marshall.
He is survived by his three children Candice, Dustin and Jessica and grandson Cole. His brother and sister-in-law, Cliff and Kate Smith, sister and brother-in-law Debbie and Steven Anderson, and sister and brother-in-law Cindy and Bob Ostrowski.
Randy will be greatly missed by family, friends and his dog, Munchkin.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Randy's memory to the Nevada SPCA 4800 W. Dewey Dr. Las Vegas, NV 89118 or nevadaspca.org
Services will be held at a later date.