Raymond George Hess died unexpectedly in his home on September 10, 2020 in Bozeman, MT due to natural causes. He was 61 years old.



Ray was born on November 23, 1958 in Anaconda, MT to his parents, Robert and Rae Jean Hess. Ray spent most of his childhood in Anaconda and later moved to Bozeman where he finished high school. For a few years, he worked as a field foreman at the oil field in Cutbank, MT. In 1982, he was transferred to Nacogdoches, TX to continue his work in the oil field. One year later, he returned to Bozeman, MT where his dad Bob Hess taught him the business of dry wall finishing. He worked with his dad for many years in the business before Ray went out on his own, and worked as a drywall finisher for over 35 years. In 1990, he designed and helped build the beloved house where he would raise his family.



Ray was hard-working, selfless, humorous, and full of integrity. He was an especially loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and beloved brother. Ray had many interests including, snowmobiling, slalom water-skiing, hunting, and fishing. Ray loved being outdoors and enjoyed spending time with his family at Swan Lake, MT.



Ray is survived by his eldest daughter Bobbi Jo and Luke Rust, and their children Ivy and Sifton , daughter Krystle and Mike Simonsen, and their sons, Christian and Dylan; his youngest daughter and son-in-law, Renee and Matthew Braaksma; and his wife of 39 years, Rita Rae Hess, his sister Kathy Lea (Jim),brother Mike Hess(Joyce) brother Dan Hess, sister Karen Merzlak , and brother Don Peterson (Becca) .He was predeceased by his daughter, Morgan Renee Hess and both his parents.



A memorial will take place on Saturday, September 26 at 2:00 p.m. at Evangelical Free Church of Bozeman. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Ray's life. Please wear your masks.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to Shodair Children's Hospital in honor of Ray.



