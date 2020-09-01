Becky Stricker passed peacefully August 28, 2020 surrounded by the love that was her life. Becky was born May 24, 1960 in Bozeman, MT to Roger & Arlene (Ricci) Johnson and was one of three children. She graduated from Bozeman Senior High and was blessed to call Bozeman, the Bridger Mountains, and the Gallatin Valley home for the entirety (majority) of her life. In 1980 she met and married Matt Stricker. Together they hiked, skied, and grew a life as unhindered as the land upon which they made their home. Becky and Matt were married almost 40 years before her journey to the greatest and grandest unknown.
There was always a song with Becky, ones she played on the piano, blasted on a stereo, danced to at a music festival or sang in glorious ear tickling wonder. It was a master playlist of a life lived with joy, laughter, and spine building grit. Music was everywhere and it flowed from her as did her devotion to her faith. Many Sundays she could be found singing in the Holy Rosary church choir sharing faith in spirit moving ways. Her devotion to faith was matched by her devotion to animals, especially the misfits - it was her call to take in, love, and heal those who were often overlooked - and she would move mountains like ski hills to save them.
Of her many loves, Bridger Bowl captured her breath, her skis, and inspired the yearly ridge challenge. She kept a diary, an adrenaline junkie's ode to the majestic ridge and the number of times she would conquer it in a ski season. Her skis, and beeper were always ready for a go. An original "dirt bag", Becky's chosen family was found on the ski runs, chair lifts, chutes, lodge, and hitch-hiking trips up to the mountain. It was as if the mountain knew, as did she, together their glory and grandeur was only matched by the fact the other existed - for those who were lucky enough to witness the twinkle in her eye and the windburned color of her cheeks - it was like watching joy in motion and it was fantastic.
It seemed only fitting that her spark would find a home at R&S Marketing coordinating the distribution of fireworks. Her ability to execute perfect pranks was both hilarious and a bit unnerving. Becky loved to laugh and could turn even the most mundane and normal life details into the best joke, or story - she could find funny and was a master of her craft. The world is a little quieter, and a bit less funny in her absence.
She is survived, loved, and missed by her husband Matt, father Roger, her brothers Steve (Kristy) Johnson, and Eric (Debi) Johnson, aunts and uncles Joann & David Gibson, Janet & Roger Hinther, Francis Ricci, Michael & Margaret Ricci-Roberts, numerous nieces, nephews and a life defining group of memory carrying, story-telling girlfriends. She joins her mother Arlene, Uncle Paul, grandparents Mel & Bessie Johnson and Mac & Fay Ricci, and grandma Hazel; forever keeping our beepers on so you know where we are and when it is time we can find you.
A Rosary will be held at 5:30pm, with a Vigil at 6:00pm Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service Tribute Center or live streaming via the Dahl Facebook page for those not able to attend. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00am Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Holy Rosary Catholic Parish or live streaming at https://www.holyrosarybozeman.org/live-stream/
In lieu of flowers please make donations in Rebecca's name to Hospice of Bozeman Health.
Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com
